"This is so embarrassing" - NFL fans rip Tyreek Hill as WR celebrates fake trade from Dolphins

On May 27, the popular NFL X profile 'MLFootball' released a trending clip of Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The video shows someone telling Hill that he was being traded, to which Hill celebrated by saying "let's go". NFL analyst Dov Kleiman also posted a clip of the video as well.

Ad

"🚨TRENDING: TYREEK HILL CELEBRATING GETTING “TRADED” FROM THE MIAMI #DOLPHINS. Adin: “They are saying you got traded” Tyreek: “Let’s gooooooooo” TYREEK HATES THE DOLPHINS 😳." the post stated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In response, some NFL fans made clear that they understood why Hill reacted the why he did. Others highlighted how the situation was obviously a joke.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Tyreek just wants to ball out, can't blame him." one fan wrote.

"He’s obviously trolling." one fan wrote.

"He’s joking." one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, other NFL fans made clear that they did not like how Hill reacted in the video. Some thought that the situation was quite humorous.

"This **** so embarrassing bro. I’m so happy we don’t have ungrateful players on my team." one fan wrote.

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣." one fan wrote.

"LMAOOOO." one fan wrote.

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins situation

Hill made clear at the end of the 2024 season that he wanted out of the Miami Dolphins franchise. However, shortly after making the claim, Hill detailed how he was fine moving forward with the team, yet was frustrated with the lack of playoff appearances and playoff success lately. The Dolphins finished with a record of 8-9 last year, good enough for second place in the AFC. They did not make the playoffs.

Ad

Hill had a down individual season for the Dolphins last year as well, largely due to QB Tua Tagovailoa being injured for a large portion of the campaign. Hill finished the year with 81 receptions for 959 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns, his worst statistical season since 2019.

Although Hill may have been joking in the video, it is never a great reflection on an organization when a star player is celebrating being traded away from your team, even if they were joking around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.