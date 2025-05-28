“This is how you end up in the UFL”- NFL fans react to Kenny Pickett allegedly taking shots at Steelers

A seemingly subtle jab thrown by a former first-round draft pick with the Pittsburgh Steelers is generating mixed reactions from fans.

Kenny Pickett spoke about his time with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, praising the organization for how much he learned as their backup quarterback:

“I’m extremely grateful for my time in Philly. I was shown how it’s supposed to be done really from the top down, so we get a chance to see what it’s supposed to look like and how it’s supposed to look.”

Those comments suggested to many that Pickett felt he didn’t receive the right guidance during his time in Pittsburgh, where he played the first two seasons of his NFL career after being drafted in the first round in 2022.

“Obviously this is how you burn bridges and end up in the UFL,” said @Tomlin_Sense on X.

@russellhbrooks tweeted:

“Who cares about Kenny Pickett.”

“The Browns have not shown any idea of how to get things done in the history of the franchise, but good luck with that,” said @McMacN1

Pickett had two difficult seasons behind center for the Steelers, throwing for 63% completion in 2022 and 62% in 2023. They made the playoffs in his second season, but didn’t play down the stretch of that campaign due to an injury.

However, his new team, the Cleveland Browns, has had just one winning season in the past four years and made a huge investment in Deshaun Watson, which didn’t pay off.

On the other hand, some believe the Steelers are going in the wrong direction with @SteelHitta saying on X about coach Mike Tomlin:

“Tomlin has no club what he is doing.”

“Maybe he’s right. Eagles have been to 3 super bowls in the last 8 seasons and we haven’t even won a playoff game over that same time period,” said @SwiftCMAC.

While @Coach777Von tweeted:

“I said it before and I will say again. Tomlin inherited a QB a team and an elite defense. What has he done since? I actually like the Steelers by the way.”

Kenny Pickett won a Super Bowl in his only season as the Philadelphia Eagles' backup in 2024. Under coach Mike Tomlin, the Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016.

Steelers legend defends Pickett

While many consider Kenny Pickett’s time with the Steelers a bust, that’s not how one of the club’s greatest-ever quarterbacks sees it, Terry Bradshaw told the Sporting News:

“I liked Kenny Pickett. I liked him at Pitt. I know him. I know what he’s like. And when they got him to Pittsburgh, here’s what they didn’t do: they didn’t protect him.”

Pickett was sacked 27 times behind center for Pittsburgh in 2022 and 23 times the following season. In his final season in Steeltown, George Pickens was his go-to receiver with 1,140 yards through the air, with Diontar Johnson leading them in that department in 2022 (882).

Kenny Pickett will compete for the starting job in Cleveland alongside Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and Joe Flacco.

