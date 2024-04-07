LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers cemented his name in school history. After playing for the Tigers for the last three seasons, Nabers became the team's all-time leader in receiving yards (3,003) after an impressive last two seasons on the team.

Nabers declared for the 2024 NFL Draft shortly after the 2023-24 college football season. He is one of the top wide receiver prospects and is expected to be one of the first three taken in this year's draft. Or is he?

Accoridng to Sportskeeda NFL insider Tony Pauline, teams have "off-field concerns" about Nabers being "high maintenance" in a big city.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Per Pauline:

“There are off-the-field questions Nabers has had to answer to during the draft process, and teams must feel comfortable with those answers if they’re going to invest an early draft pick and millions of dollars in his services.”

Expand Tweet

The report has fans raising concerns for the high draft prospect. Some think the recent report is problematic and don't think he shoud be a top-10 pick as a reuslt.

Expand Tweet

"You really think he's first round worthy? I wouldn't pick before 33 in any scenario," one fan wrote.

"WAY too risky to take anywhere in the first 27 picks," said another fan.

"Defintely not worth a top 9 pick," one fan said.

While some fans are concerned about Nabers' off-the field attitude of being 'high maintenance,' other fans aren't cocerned.

It is very common around draft time for some players getting reported as having "behavior" or "character" issues in preparation for the draft. Some teams will purposely do that to try to lower a certain player's stock, with hopes that they fall to them.

Expand Tweet

"I’m sorry there’s two teams that will happily take a chance on character issues in the early 20s If and it’s a big big if… but if Nabers is there Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are taking him," said one fan.

"HAHA I wonder what team leaked that hoping he would fall to them," another fan wrote.

"Nabers is a generational WR prospect, and you are telling me "teams must feel comfortable with those answers if they’re going to invest an early draft pick and millions of dollars in his services"? Tell me you want to tank his draft stock without telling me," said another fan.

Which teams have Malik Nabers visited ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft?

Malik Nabers during LSU v Alabama

Malik Nabers had two top-30 visits this past week. Per Cameron Wolfe, Nabers visited with the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday and the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

Prior to these two visits, Nabers met with the Patriots, Titans, Jets and Jaguars. In total, he's had six known top-30 visits.

It will be interesting to see if the recent report scares teams away from drafting Malik Nabers.