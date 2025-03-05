Shedeur Sanders' decision to skip the workout portion of the 2025 NFL Combine had already rubbed some fans and analysts the wrong way, with some even claiming it'd hurt his draft stock. However, it plummeted further as reports broke out that a coach from a team with a top-seven pick voiced concerns about the quarterback during his interview.

Former Philadelphia Eagles scout John Middlekauff believes the quarterback should have gone into the meeting with an obsequious attitude, even if he was confident that the team wouldn't have the opportunity to draft him:

"You got to be very careful in these meetings... You should be on your best behavior. And I'm sorry, like you got to kind of kiss the a*s of these guys. Why would you want to? You want the team drafting the highest to draft you get the most money... This f**king league will humble everybody." [From 5:27]

He added that it's best to remain on good terms with all teams as fortunes can flip in an instant in the NFL:

"This league will kick your a*s no matter how good a player you are. Look at Aaron Rodgers. Couple years ago, Aaron Rodgers was winning MVPs. By this year, he can't win a game to save his life. I just think it's a very, very humbling sport." [From 6:28]

LeSean McCoy defends Shedeur Sanders

Following the revelation about Shedeur Sanders' poor meeting, LeSean McCoy came to his defense on FS1's The Facility. He questioned why the coach shared details of the interview publicly:

"Yeah, I do. I mean, you can say this to your coaches, your ownership, the GM, right? But, why are you saying it to the media? Another thing is, like, I hate when people don't ever, like, put a name on it. Because who is really saying that?"

The former Eagles star then suggested that the coach was jealous of the quarterback:

"It reminds me of coaches that probably was a quarterback, probably didn't play, right? Probably was a backup. Probably never went to the NFL, right? Probably wasn't secure of who he was, and guys that were superstars that had swagger to them, they call it arrogance. And he can't fit with them guys."

McCoy's impassioned defense likely won't affect teams' perception of Shedeur Sanders, as they continue to assess the quarterback on their own ahead of the draft.

