"This is my favorite time" - Raiders owner Mark Davis expresses joy of being "undefeated" before start of a season

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis shared his optimism about the upcoming NFL season. Davis, who has owned the team for 15 years, is working alongside minority owner Tom Brady and the new leadership team of coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.

"I say it every year, this is my favorite time -- we are undefeated," Davis said on Thursday via The Athletic.

The Raiders owner made the comments this week while attending the NFL's Annual League Meeting.

The Raiders are experiencing significant organizational changes for the third straight year. The 2025 offseason marks yet another coach-general manager combination under Mark Davis's leadership, following several previous attempts to find the right leadership formula.

Mark Davis comments on Raiders' Super Bowl chances

Mark Davis acknowledged the team's current rebuilding status while maintaining cautious optimism.

"I just didn't get it right," the Raiders owner said of his previous iterations. "That's all there is to it."

Davis added:

"You always want to compete, but you have to be honest. Are we going to win the Super Bowl this year? I don't know... it's possible."

The Raiders have revamped their roster this offseason, with quarterback Geno Smith being the centerpiece signing. However, the team did lose some of its key defensive players, safety Tre'von Moehrig, linebacker Robert Spillane, and cornerback Nate Hobbs, to free agency.

Mark Davis has also shifted his leadership approach, now giving more decision-making authority to his football executives. Davis said (via Las Vegas Review-Journal):

"The evaluation process that John [Spytek] and Pete [Carroll] went through, they decided which way they were going to focus. For me, it's giving them the ability to do what they want to do. I'll grill and everything, play devil's advocate the whole time, and just make sure."

The Raiders will start putting their summer plans into action next week. According to the team's official website, the voluntary offseason program begins on April 8, with a veteran minicamp slated for April 21-23. The program will conclude with a mandatory minicamp from June 10 to 12.

