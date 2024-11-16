"This is so fire!": NFL fans root for Cam Newton and Kayla Nicole's upcoming Fox show 'Special Forces Season 3'

NFL fans and social media followers erupted with excitement when Kayla Nicole, influencer and model, shared the trailer for Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" Season 3. The 33-year-old posted the trailer on Instagram, alongside the caption:

"So, I did a thing. An insanely terrifying yet deeply empowering thing."

The announcement that she would join former NFL Pro-Bowler Cam Newton sparked immediate fan reactions:

"OMG KAYLA!!!!!!!!! This is so fire!!!!!!" Exclaimed one follower.

"Omg you AND Cam?! This I gotta see." A fan said.

"Okayyyyyyy!! im watching!!" Another added.

Screenshot Via Kayla Nicole Instagram / @iamkaylanicole

The excitement was amplified with comments like:

"Wait when the hell did you do this?!?!! Omg so cool," a fan asked.

"Kayla! Oh my! I can't imagine strength and courage it took to do this good for you! 👏," another fan commented.

"LFGGGGG!!!!! IM ROOTING FOR YOU POOKIE BEARRRRRRR!!! SCREAMING HOLDING SIGNS CAUSE YOUR MY SUPERHEROOOO," a fan exclaimed.

Screenshot Via Kayla Nicole Instagram / @iamkaylanicole

The show will premiere on Jan. 8, 2025, as a special five-week event. In the official trailer, former QB Cam Newton, 35, captured attention with his powerful declaration:

"In order to get something you never had, you have to do something you've never done."

Set in Wales, the birthplace of British Special Forces Selection, the series will push 16 celebrity recruits through grueling military-style challenges. The star-studded cast includes actors Stephen Baldwin and Denise Richards, alongside Olympic athletes.

Unlike traditional reality shows, there's no voting system. Contestants can only exit through voluntary withdrawal, failure, injury or removal by the Directing Staff agents - Rudy Reyes, Mark "Billy" Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox and Jovon "Q" Quarles.

What challenges await Cam Newton and Kayla Nicole in Special Forces Season 3?

The show promises intense ocean warfare training that strips away celebrity glamour. Participants must tackle a high-pressure hostage rescue and cross a treacherous ladder suspended between cliffs nearly 100 feet above the sea.

Other challenges include a boat dunk drill in frigid ocean waters and a surf immersion exercise designed to push recruits to their drowning threshold. The show emphasizes getting "comfortable with being uncomfortable," as contestants battle Wales' demanding terrain by land and sea.

Fox will air two-hour "supercharged episodes" weekly, showcasing Kayla Nicole, Cam Newton and other household names enduring the actual Special Forces selection process. The series aims to reveal the celebrities' true character through physical, mental and emotional trials.

