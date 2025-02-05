"This could get really messy" - NFL insider delivers grim outlook on Myles Garrett's fall out with Browns after trade demand 

The situation between the Cleveland Browns and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett is something rarely seen as a player requesting to be traded in football doesn't come along every year. However, the face of the franchise right now is unhappy and wants to be part of a winning organization after eight seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

While joining "The Dan Le Batard Show", NFL insider Dianna Russini explained how some people in the league expect the Myles Garrett situation to get a lot messier.

"I don't think anyone thinks this is going to be easy. In fact, I had somebody in the league share with me yesterday that they just think this could get really messy, because this isn't about a new contract in Cleveland for Myles Garrett," Russini said. "Because we've seen players do this all the time, where they just want to get paid by the team that they're on."

Russini further emphasized that this is not about the money or wanting a new contract for Garrett. Instead, he wants to be part of a team that is competing for a championship.

"This is about winning for Myles Garrett. This is about him wanting to go be part of an organization that is built towards winning and getting closer to it, a place, a situation that he doesn't feel is happening in Cleveland," he added.

During his eight years in the NFL with the Browns, Garrett has played in three career playoff games over two stints in the postseason.

What team would be the best fit for a Myles Garrett trade?

Myles Garrett has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL for the previous half-decade as he has been an All-Pro each season and has a career 102.5 sacks before turning 30 years old. The team that arguably makes the most sense would be the Detroit Lions.

After losing both coordinators, this would be a massive addition as we saw the pass-rush break down towards the end of the season due to the injury of Aidan Hutchinson. They have the cap space and are in the window to be pushing their chips to the center of the table. Cleveland is going to want draft picks and this is one of the moves that make sense for everyone involved.

