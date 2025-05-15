"This is gold" - NFL fans lose it as Raiders take shots at Chiefs and Chargers in 2025 schedule release video 

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the busiest teams in the 2025 NFL offseason. The AFC West franchise went out of its way and brought Pete Carroll to lead their project from the sidelines before trading for Geno Smith to be their guy under center.

Just like the other 31 teams, the Raiders dropped a video, which they used to take some big shots at their divisional rivals.

More notably, they went in on the LA Chargers, whom they'll see in Week 2 and Week 13. A tour guide took fans to watch the team's Super Bowl trophies. When a visitor asked how many teams from Los Angeles have won a Vince Lombardi trophy, the guide said that two out of three, taking a shot at the Chargers' lack of success.

More than that, when it was time to announce their matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs (Weeks 7 and 18), they showed actors portraying NFL referees wondering where their flags had gone before showing a magician using the flags as towels for a magic trick.

While some fans weren't impressed with the video, others loved it and shared their reactions on X/Twitter:

"This is gold," one fan said.

"The chiefs with the refs and the flags and the cowboys with the card haha," another fan said.

"The chargers getting dunked on," one fan wrote.

"Chargers got bodied," another fan said.

"The sparklers 0 rings & the queefs penalty flags diss is spot on," another fan said.

The Denver Broncos, who were represented by a "cute pony," were also included in the video.

Raiders have renewed expectations ahead of 2025 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders were active during the NFL offseason, making a major overhaul on their roster and coaching staff. Pete Carroll replaced Antonio Pierce as head coach, which kick-started multiple changes within the franchise.

They traded for Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks, landing what seems to be their franchise quarterback. During the NFL draft, they selected Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty to lead their rushing game.

The Raiders already had a talented defense and the chances on offense should be enough to turn things around. Minority owner Tom Brady has been involved in their offseason processes and the pressure is also on his shoulders.

Las Vegas is coming off a poor 4-13 season last year and fans will be eager to see them bounce back.

