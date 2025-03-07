“This gonna get ugly” - NFL fans react to Myles Garrett requesting meeting with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam

Some NFL fans think the Myles Garrett saga with the Cleveland Browns is about to get ugly.

Garrett has requested a trade which Cleveland has shot down; however, the star pass rusher has requested a meeting with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. Going directly to ownership to discuss his future is a massive step and fans believe it will lead to him getting traded.

"This gonna get ugly but he should be traded to commanders," a fan wrote.

"Cmon Cleveland. Trade this guy and get a boatload of picks or something. Should be thankful he stayed with you as long as he did," another fan wrote.

Garrett has been with the Browns since they selected him first overall in 2017.

"This is getting very very ugly. Myles Garrett deserves the best. He has given us a lot and he does not deserve the mediocrity that we are going to be next season (unless they move a lot, which I doubt)," a fan said.

"i love seeing the browns in shambles," one fan commented.

Garrett has two years left on his deal but would likely get an extension as part of a trade.

"Terrible organization," a fan tweeted.

"The browns are pathetic," another fan wrote.

Garrett won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. Last season, he recorded 14 sacks, which was his seventh straight campaign with 10+ sacks.

Myles Garrett requests a trade to seek a Super Bowl

Myles Garrett shocked the NFL world when he requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Feb. 3, saying that he wants to win and his goal is to win a Super Bowl.

"As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever," Garrett said in a statement, via NFL.com

"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."

Garrett has 102.5 sacks in his career.

