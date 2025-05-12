"This is gonna get ugly," "Poverty franchise" - NFL fans tear into Bengals as details emerge on Trey Hendrickson's contract debacle

A new footnote has reportedly been added to the lengthy contract dispute between Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals. He has sought a new deal after posting back-to-back seasons with 17.5 sacks, leading the NFL in 2024, but the Bengals elected to prioritize the offensive side of the ball.

In March, Cincinnati signed Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to four-year deals worth a combined $276 million, leaving little room to work with for Hendrickson's deal. The All-Pro pass-rusher has voiced his frustrations, requesting a trade even before the team re-signed Chase and Higgins.

Hendrickson remained vocal throughout the offseason and offered some insight into his contract talks on Monday, which NFL insider Adam Schefter shared on Monday.

“No communication has taken place between my camp and the organization post-draft," Hendrickson said.

Fans blasted the Bengals for failing to sign Hendrickson.

"Bengals front office is in shambles right now," one commented .

"@Bengals are a poverty franchise," another wrote.

"This is gonna get ugly," one tweeted.

Others made attempts to recruit Hendrickson to their favorite teams.

"He's about to be traded to Washington," one fan said.

"Okay, Chicago, go get the man," a fan wrote.

"@Patriots get on the phone and get this man a deal," a fan commented.

Hendrickson is set to enter his ninth NFL season in the final year of his deal. The four-time Pro-Bowler will make $15.8 million, but he could be in line to sit out.

Trey Hendrickson calls out Bengals for silence during contract talks

Taking a deeper dive into Trey Hendrickson's allegations, the first-team All-Pro selection voiced his frustrations with the Bengals' front office. He previously requested a trade over a week before the team re-signed Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, but he remains on the roster.

After telling ESPN that there have not been any conversations with the front office, Hendrickson added that it has not been communicating with him.

"The offers prior to the draft did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level," Hendrickson said in a statement on Monday. "Coaches are aware of these past conversations. Rather than using collaboration to get us to a point to bring me home to the team, THEY are no longer communicating.

"I have been eagerly awaiting a resolution of this situation. But that's hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals."

Hendrickson was a bright spot for Cincinnati's defense in 2024. He appeared in all 17 games, recording 46 total tackles, 19 for loss and 17.5 sacks, tying his career-high mark from the previous season.

