"This is the good news for Jets fans": NFL world reacts to Justin Fields being ruled out for Week 3

The New York Jets are winless after going 0-2 to start the season. The second consecutive loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday brought more bad news for the team, as quarterback Justin Fields suffered a concussion.Jets coach Aaron Glenn confirmed on Tuesday that Fields will miss the Week 3 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to his concussion.NFL fans reacted to Fields being ruled out of the Buccaneers' clash.&quot;This is the good news for Jets fans. Bad news too: Taylor will step in...&quot;Riccardo Pratesi @rprat75LINKThis is the good news for Jets fans. Bad news too: Taylor will step in...&quot;Justin Fields sidelined again is tough for fans and teammates alike..shows how fragile momentum can be in the NFL.&quot;𝑇𝑒𝑚𝑖𝑠𝑎𝑛 @tmsvibeLINKJustin Fields sidelined again is tough for fans and teammates alike..shows how fragile momentum can be in the NFL.&quot;Woody Johnson must be surprised that a QB with a history of getting injured did not miraculous become resilient because he moved to NY.&quot;JetFanFutility @JetFanFutilityLINKWoody Johnson must be surprised that a QB with a history of getting injured did not miraculous become resilient because he moved to NY&quot;Why is my whole dynasty team either hurt or suspended man.&quot;s @SoloPriv_LINKwhy is my whole dynasty team either hurt or suspended man&quot;Of course they ruled him out the man had under 40 yards passing.&quot;Guifred guillory @GuilloryGuifredLINKOf course they ruled him out the man had under 40 yards passing&quot;Hope fields gets well soon but man the Jets are reaching browns levels of awful.&quot;Media Madness @MediaMadne78257LINKHope fields gets well soon but man the Jets are reaching browns levels of awfulWith Justin Fields unavailable veteran Tyrod Taylor will be taking the starting role for the Week 3 clash. Taylor completed 7-of-11 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown after replacing Fields on Sunday.Justin Fields had a disastrous outing before exiting with concussion against BillsJustin Fields had one of the best games of his career in the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Week 2 clash saw a significant dip in his performance.Fields had just 3-of-11 passes for 27 yards with 49 rushing yards in one of the worst games of his career. His game was cut short early in the fourth quarter after he was hit by defensive end Joey Bosa.It wasn't just Fields who regressed against the Bills as the offensive line had an underwhelming game. Jets coach Aaron Glenn was not pleased with the performance:&quot;It's not OK, it's not OK to lose like that. I'm not a big fan of sitting here and telling everybody, 'Guys, it's OK.' No, no, you don't just lose like that and it's OK.&quot;The Jets will need to lift their game in the Week 3 matchup against the Buccaneers to avoid going 0-3 to start the season.