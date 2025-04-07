"This guy is the alpha" - Todd McShay names NFC franchises as perfect fit for Jalon Walker

Jalon Walker enters this year's NFL draft as one of the best linebackers in the country. However, there has been some intrigue around where the Georgia star will land in the big league.

Amid the hype around Walker, analyst Todd McShay has insisted that it won't be long before the Bulldogs star is taken in the draft. He also hinted at a few landing spots for Walker.

"Jalon Walker ain't lasting long," McShay said on his YouTube show on Thursday. "I had one person say, 'What's the bleeping difference between him and Abdul [Carter]?' A couple of inches? This guy is the alpha. We talked about it multiple times.

"And then I've talked to other people in the league about it and it's like, yeah. I don't just get the tape, I get him in my building. I think Walker is a better edge rusher than he is an off-the-ball linebacker."

McShay also said that Walker could join either one of two NFC teams, the New Orleans Saints at No. 9 or the Carolina Panthers at No. 8.

Walker is considered a top-10 pick by many. He played three years at Georgia and was a first-team All-American in his final year at the program.

Jalon Walker was part of the national championship-winning team at Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs LB Walker - Source: Imagn

Jalon Walker committed to Georgia in 2022. He played in all 15 games as a freshman, recording nine tackles and one sack, helping the Bulldogs win the national title in his first year.

Across his three years at Georgia, Walker recorded 89 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, three passes defended, two fumbles recovered and one forced fumble.

Now, it remains to be seen where he will play in the NFL, with a number of teams reportedly monitoring his stance at the draft.

