"This guy is a complete moron" - NFL fans react to Shemar Stewart's alleged agent's interview on Bengals rookie's contract drama

NFL fans had a lot to say about Shemar Stewart's agent, Zach Hiller, after he explained why the rookie defensive end took too long to sign his deal. Stewart reportedly wanted to have his money fully guaranteed, which caused friction with the Cincinnati Bengals' front office.Stewart finally agreed to a four-year, $18.97 million deal over the weekend, ending his holdout and rejoining his teammates for training camp. On Tuesday, Hiller appeared on &quot;Cincy Unfiltered&quot; with The Bengalorian and Drew Harrison to discuss what happened behind the scenes before Stewart accepted his deal.He said Shemar Stewart's holdup was about business and language.&quot;Nothing,&quot; Hiller said when asked about the differences on Stewart's contract in contrast to other first-rounders. &quot;Except for the fact that the language was not in Bengals' contracts previously. So, therefore, right? If you want to make a change, like in any type of negotiation. You're welcome to offer something up, and that is just called business. That's it. That's all. That's what it comes down to.&quot;His admission didn't sit well with Bengals fans, who called him out on social media.&quot;This guy is a complete moron hahahaha how is he even close to an agent. He was the entire reason the media did what they did. He was trying to get leverage and is a terrible negotiator,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Oh my god this guy is an idiot,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Zac Hiller just put the nails in the coffin of his career lmao,&quot; another fan wrote.The criticism didn't end there, as more fans complained about how Hiller conducted business with the team.&quot;Wow! That segment with Hiller was hard to watch, and not because of you two. He clearly just wanted to create a situation which would put his name out there among potential clients &amp; get him more business as “an absolute dog” for his clients. I suspect it backfires spectacularly,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Can't imagine the bengals FO trying to even speak with that dumb f**k. We know how stubborn the Blackburns can be...but holy hell, Hiller's arrogance, ignorance and clown a** shows no bounds,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Zac Hiller is a freakin idiot. The whole premise was f the holdout was weak….and for it to last that long just for $500k to move 6 months earlier….really??!!&quot; another fan wrote.Shemar Stewart's relationship with Bengals fans is off to terrible startEven before Zach Hiller showed up and said what he said, Cincinnati Bengals fans were upset with how Shemar Stewart was managing his contract negotiations. As soon as he signed the deal, many took to social media to criticize him for dragging out the contract.Stewart was called a &quot;diva&quot; among other things, while the team's front office faced criticism for losing a holdout with a rookie. The idea of seeing Shemar Stewart return to Texas A&amp;M and declare for the 2026 draft started to look realistic until the Bengals finally made this deal.They have their new defensive end locked up, but Trey Hendrickson is still waiting to get a new contract.