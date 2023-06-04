Romeo Doubs will enter the 2023 NFL season with his second starting quaterback in as many years as he's been in the league. He played his rookie season in 2022 with the legendary four-time NFL MVP winner Aaron Rodgers. The 2023 season will feature a very different with Jordan Love receiving his first opportunity to be a full-time starter.

Trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets obviously changes the Green Bay Packers' entire outlook for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. While most would agree that their expectations are a bit lower in the short term, Doubs seems to disagree with the perceived drop-off.

Here's what the young Packers wide receiver had to say about the transition during a recent interview at Green Bay's offseason programs:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think Jordan is a really good quarterback. When you go from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan, Aaron was a really great quarterback, but I believe Jordan can do the same exact thing. So I don't really see what's the big difference."

The bold comparison sent many NFL fans into a frenzy on Reddit, some of whom came up with these comments:

While it's understandable that Romeo Doubs is supporting his current Packers quarterback, saying that Jordan Love can do everything Aaron Rodgers can is quite a stretch.

Rodgers is one of the most accomplished regular-season quarterbacks of all time, having won four NFL MVP awards and also possessing a Super Bowl ring.

Love has appeared in just 10 games, starting one of them, during his career with the Packers since being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has totalled three touchdowns and three interceptions in his limited opportunities.

He will get a much larger sample size during the 2023 NFL season to prove his worth. Doubs should also see his own role elevated too.

Romeo Doubs should see much more playing time in 2023 NFL season

Romeo Doubs

The Green Bay Packers' depth at wide receiver has gone through major changes during the 2023 NFL offseason. Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb each departed during the free agency period to join Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets.

This opens the door for Romeo Doubs to see a much bigger role as one of the top wide receivers this year for the Packers. He's projected to join Christian Watson in the starting lineup.

He appeared in 10 games, starting seven of them, during his rookie season last year, posting 42 receptions for 425 yards and three touchdowns.

Poll : 0 votes