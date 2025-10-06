  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “This house of cards is collapsing”: NFL fans react as the Raiders cut Germaine Pratt 4 months after signing veteran LB

“This house of cards is collapsing”: NFL fans react as the Raiders cut Germaine Pratt 4 months after signing veteran LB

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Oct 06, 2025 23:19 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

It's the end of the road between Germaine Pratt and the Las Vegas Raiders. The team's coach, Pete Carroll, confirmed the linebacker, who did not travel with the team for the Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts, has been released during his press conference on Monday.

Ad

Pratt was acquired on a one-year deal worth $4.25 million by the Raiders in June after being released by the Cincinnati Bengals, where he spent six years. When asked the reason behind the linebacker’s release, Carroll noted the team decided to go in a different direction.

Germaine Pratt appeared in four games for the Raiders, recording 25 tackles and four run stops. He mainly served as a weakside linebacker, rotating with Jamal Adams and Devin White. Carroll believes Malcolm Koonce and Charles Snowden also will provide cover in the role.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In his limited period with the Raiders, Pratt distinguished himself among the linebackers due to his exceptional performance in pass coverage. He allowed 74 yards and a 70.7 passer rating on 13 targets as the closest defender in the 105 snaps he played across four games.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

There've been a lot of reactions among NFL fans on the report of Germaine Pratt being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. The decision has come as a surprise to many, especially as the team struggles to get results.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Germaine Pratt's release comes amid dropping defensive performances

The Las Vegas Raiders’ defense started the season on a strong note. However, there's been a drop in the output in recent games, as they've allowed more yards and more points. The team has conceded at least 40 points in two of its last three games after failing to concede more than 20 in the first two.

Ad

This makes the decision to cut linebacker Germaine Pratt a confusing one to a section of the media and fans. While the team's major problem lies with the offense, a drop in defensive performance has handed Pete Carroll his worst start at any NFL team in his career.

The Raiders' defense now has to find a way to cover effectively for Pratt following his departure. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has excelled at strategically placing players in needed roles in the past. He will now need to adapt and reassign players to fill the void.

About the author
Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Twitter icon

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Farouk Yusuf
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications