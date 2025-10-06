“This house of cards is collapsing”: NFL fans react as the Raiders cut Germaine Pratt 4 months after signing veteran LB

It's the end of the road between Germaine Pratt and the Las Vegas Raiders. The team's coach, Pete Carroll, confirmed the linebacker, who did not travel with the team for the Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts, has been released during his press conference on Monday.Pratt was acquired on a one-year deal worth $4.25 million by the Raiders in June after being released by the Cincinnati Bengals, where he spent six years. When asked the reason behind the linebacker’s release, Carroll noted the team decided to go in a different direction.Germaine Pratt appeared in four games for the Raiders, recording 25 tackles and four run stops. He mainly served as a weakside linebacker, rotating with Jamal Adams and Devin White. Carroll believes Malcolm Koonce and Charles Snowden also will provide cover in the role.In his limited period with the Raiders, Pratt distinguished himself among the linebackers due to his exceptional performance in pass coverage. He allowed 74 yards and a 70.7 passer rating on 13 targets as the closest defender in the 105 snaps he played across four games.There've been a lot of reactions among NFL fans on the report of Germaine Pratt being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. The decision has come as a surprise to many, especially as the team struggles to get results.Here's a look at some of the reactions online:OmniDesign Graphics @OmniDesignGFXLINK@RapSheet This house of cards is collapsing.⚡️Optimus KevTron⚡️ @OptimusKevTron1LINK@RapSheet Could the Broncos use him?Stakit @stakit_liveLINK@RapSheet I wonder whyNuel @Nuelsol_LINK@RapSheet Raiders making bold roster adjustments early.NFL Draft Content - Scouting @draftlives_hereLINK@RapSheet I don’t blame him for not wanting to play thereRaidersAddicts ®™ 🏴‍☠️ @RaidersAddictsLINK@RapSheet Only the Raiders can get blown out 40-6; then proceed to fire a defender who wasn’t part of the blowout.Germaine Pratt's release comes amid dropping defensive performancesThe Las Vegas Raiders’ defense started the season on a strong note. However, there's been a drop in the output in recent games, as they've allowed more yards and more points. The team has conceded at least 40 points in two of its last three games after failing to concede more than 20 in the first two.This makes the decision to cut linebacker Germaine Pratt a confusing one to a section of the media and fans. While the team's major problem lies with the offense, a drop in defensive performance has handed Pete Carroll his worst start at any NFL team in his career.The Raiders' defense now has to find a way to cover effectively for Pratt following his departure. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has excelled at strategically placing players in needed roles in the past. He will now need to adapt and reassign players to fill the void.