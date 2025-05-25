“This isn't Hunger Games” - Shannon Sharpe makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders’ mindset amid Browns QB battle

Shedeur Sanders will face stiff competition for the Cleveland Browns' QB1 role for next season. The rookie will have to pip the likes of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel this offseason.
On Saturday, NFL legend Shannon Sharpe discussed how the Browns' crowded quarterback room might make it awkward for some players. In an episode of his "Nightcap" show, Sharpe reiterated some of Sanders' comments on Cleveland quarterback competition before adding his take on the situation.
"So, yes, only one quarterback can play, we understand that," Sharpe said on Saturday (0:55). "But this isn't Hunger Games. Sometimes, don't people try to pit like it's a Hunger Games, like you could have only one winner. Yes, there's only going to be one guy that's going to be able to play at a time, but I'm not trying to sabotage it.
"I'm going to go in there. Hopefully, he can impart some wisdom from Joe Flacco. Flacco’s been at this thing a very long time. Kenny Picket has been in the league for a while, I don't know if I'm going to get too much from him, but you know, hey, let's see how it goes. I'm just trying to figure out what it's supposed to be."
Sanders impressed many at the rookie mini camp a few weeks ago. However, reports still claim that he could be in the backup room, as the Browns might opt to use Flacco's experience to lead the team's offense at the start of the season.
Sanders will be looking to continue his upward trajectory in the offseason to give himself the best chance of getting the QB1 role.
A look at Shedeur Sanders' rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns
According to reports, Shedeur Sanders signed a four-year $4.6 million rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns on Monday. The quarterback also reportedly received $447,000 as a signing bonus.
Sanders played two years at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado in 2023, where he spent two more seasons. He recorded 14,347 passing yards, 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions across four years at the college level.
The Browns took Sanders with the No. 144 pick this year.
