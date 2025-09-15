The Indianapolis Colts suffered a big loss before the season. Their longtime owner, Jim Irsay, passed away in May. Irsay was known to be a polarizing figure inside the organization, and his passing left a big void that his daughter, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, has filled.

This has been a great start to the season for the Colts. They won both games; their 2-0 start is the first since the 2009 season, when they reached the Super Bowl. Despite a quarterback controversy during training camp, Daniel Jones has played two great games to start his new chapter in Indianapolis.

With Carlie Irsay-Gordon now in the spotlight, it was noticed on Sunday that she was present on the sidelines taking notes about the game, instead of sitting in a private box as most owners do. However, this was heavily criticized by NFL fans, who argue that this micro-managing can't be good for the team:

"This has to be insufferable if you are on the sidelines", said one fan.

"This is such shitty behavior. I can’t fathom anyone can look at it like 'she is fully involved'", criticized a second fan.

"There’s micro-managing and then there is whatever this is. Yikes" was another critic.

Joe 2.0🎙️ @joe4deadcat This is NOT a positive for the team

Bengalorian @thebengalorian I think I hate this… Before you go there… it has nothing to do with her being a woman.. You hire people to do their job.. let them

Jay @RedskinsCult This is very cringy

SF Bay Sports Royalty @SFSportsAndTech Total micromanaging lunatic that will never win it all

Carlie Irsay-Gordon has been on the sidelines before taking over as the Indianapolis Colts' owner

Despite criticism for her presence next to coaches, this is nothing new for them. She has been present on the sidelines for a long time, even when her father was still handling day-to-day operations from the franchise.

In June, after Jim's passing, she explained her reasons for wearing headphones on the sidelines in an interview with the Colts' official website:

“I need to be able to say, ‘Is this person full of BS? Do they even know what they’re talking about?.. I would suggest it for anyone else who has to pay head coaches and GMs millions and millions of dollars. It helps you make a less expensive mistake.”

With their best start since the 2009 season and leading the race for the AFC South, she certainly won't pay attention to what her critics are saying on social media.

Especially if the team keeps winning.

