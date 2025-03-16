"This isn’t gonna work" - NFL fans troll Justin Fields after choosing No. 7 jersey with Jets

NFL fans trolled Justin Fields and the New York Jets after the team announced on Friday that the quarterback will wear jersey No. 7, which he has not worn in any of his other stops.

He wore No. 1 in college at Georgia and Ohio State. He then kept the number when the Chicago Bears drafted him before changing to No. 2 with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

Fields joined the Jets as a free agent, agreeing to terms on a two-year, $40 million contract.

Star cornerback Sauce Gardner is wearing #1 and #2 is taken by backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

This fan commented: “Ok this isn’t gonna work”

“cursed ahh number”, this fan wrote.

“7 for his INT/TD ratio?”, this fan commented.

This fan “hopes he switches it cause that does not look good”

New York Jets fans were more supportive.

Connie Carberg, a Jets scout and the first female scout in NFL history, likes the number for Fields.

She wrote: “#7 looked so weird on Reddick a pass rusher (but he didn’t do any rushing) - love it better for our quarterback! #Jets”

A fan added: “H7M”

From Ken O'Brien to Justin Fields: The history of #7 on the New York Jets

Hasan Redick is the last player to wear #7 on the New York Jets. His tenure with the Jets was troubled from the very beginning. He chose to hold out after the Jets traded for him from the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2024.

He then requested a trade, signaling that his time at the Jets may be over before he played a single game. However, he eventually reworked his contract with the team, allowing him to play in the remaining ten games. He only had one sack last season.

Before Redick, #7 has predominantly been worn by quarterbacks. Six quarterbacks have worn the number so far. Backup quarterback Tim Boyle wore it in 2023, while it was Geno Smith's number in his ill-fated run from 2013 to 2016. It was also worn by Ken O'Brien, Boomer Esiason, Frank Reich and Chuck Clements.

O'Brien was the most successful, wearing the number from 1984 to 1992, going to the Pro Bowl twice and was the passing rating leader in the NFL in 1985.

