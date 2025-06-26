"This is just for the cameras" - Travis Kelce gets trolled by ex-Chiefs OT as 3x Super Bowl champion turns professor for student TEs 

Travis Kelce is widely considered one of the best tight ends of all time, and after considering retirement after the season, he decided to return for another championship push in 2025.
The last three years for Kelce, to say the least, have been intense. The tight end has taken part in three straight Super Bowls, with the Kansas City Chiefs winning two and making a push to become the first-ever team to win three consecutive rings.
But off the field, he also made many waves because of his relationship with superstar singer Taylor Swift. His status as a famous NFL tight end completely changed, and he turned into a world star, recognized by millions of fans.
Still, he recently found some time to host a youth camp at the University of Cincinnati, from which he graduated before making a career in the NFL. He was filmed explaining how to better explode in cuts during routes to a bunch of young players:
However, one of his former teammates saw the perfect opportunity to troll him over the video. Mitchell Schwartz, who was part of the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning team in 2019, wrote in the comments section that his explanation was just to show:
"Nah, this is just for the cameras, we all know the real answer is just run around until you find open space and then the ball will be coming at you."
Emmanuel Acho calls for Chiefs to "stop depending" on Travis Kelce on offense
Recently, the former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker called for coach Andy Reid to look for other options on the offense. Speaking on Fox Sports' "The Facility", Acho mentioned the tight end's age and his production decline:
"We need to stop depending on Kelce to go for 10-plus touchdowns. I don't want to depend on him to beat man coverage anymore, because the tape suggested he's not as good doing that at 35, 36 as he was at 25, 26. And that's fair. I don't think the Chiefs should still depend on Kelce to be that guy."
Kelce did not reach the 1,00-yard mark in either of the past two seasons. Although he remains a key part of the offense, his impact has been steadily declining.
How do you think Travis Kelce will fare with the Kansas City Chiefs next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
