"This is just for the cameras" - Travis Kelce gets trolled by ex-Chiefs OT as 3x Super Bowl champion turns professor for student TEs 

Travis Kelce is widely considered one of the best tight ends of all time, and after considering retirement after the season, he decided to return for another championship push in 2025.

The last three years for Kelce, to say the least, have been intense. The tight end has taken part in three straight Super Bowls, with the Kansas City Chiefs winning two and making a push to become the first-ever team to win three consecutive rings.

But off the field, he also made many waves because of his relationship with superstar singer Taylor Swift. His status as a famous NFL tight end completely changed, and he turned into a world star, recognized by millions of fans.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Still, he recently found some time to host a youth camp at the University of Cincinnati, from which he graduated before making a career in the NFL. He was filmed explaining how to better explode in cuts during routes to a bunch of young players:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, one of his former teammates saw the perfect opportunity to troll him over the video. Mitchell Schwartz, who was part of the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning team in 2019, wrote in the comments section that his explanation was just to show:

"Nah, this is just for the cameras, we all know the real answer is just run around until you find open space and then the ball will be coming at you."

Expand Tweet

Emmanuel Acho calls for Chiefs to "stop depending" on Travis Kelce on offense

Recently, the former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker called for coach Andy Reid to look for other options on the offense. Speaking on Fox Sports' "The Facility", Acho mentioned the tight end's age and his production decline:

"We need to stop depending on Kelce to go for 10-plus touchdowns. I don't want to depend on him to beat man coverage anymore, because the tape suggested he's not as good doing that at 35, 36 as he was at 25, 26. And that's fair. I don't think the Chiefs should still depend on Kelce to be that guy."

Expand Tweet

Kelce did not reach the 1,00-yard mark in either of the past two seasons. Although he remains a key part of the offense, his impact has been steadily declining.

How do you think Travis Kelce will fare with the Kansas City Chiefs next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.