“This is not a knock against Shedeur Sanders”: Louis Riddick breaks down why Cam Ward isn’t a typical “self-promoter”

The Tennessee Titans took Cam Ward with their No. 1 pick in this year's NFL draft. Since then, the quarterback has shown his incredible commitment and eagerness to learn during the offseason program, leaving a strong impression on many analysts, including ESPN's Louis Riddick.

Riddick appeared on Athlon Sports' "BPA: The NFL draft Show" on Monday and briefly compared Ward's hype with Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

"This is not a knock against Shedeur because look, I'm close with Deion," Riddick said (Timestamp: 13:00). "I like Shedeur a ton and all, but let's just put it this way. Had Cam had that kind of marketing power behind him, it would've been lights out."

Riddick also discussed how Ward is not a "self-promoter," like some other players who feel the urge to be in the spotlight.

"If you've ever sat with him, or even just watched his interviews, Cam is not a guy who is a self-promoter," Riddick said. "He's got plenty of charisma, but he's not the 'showbiz' type dude. He's a baller, period."

Ward played two years of college football at Incarnate Word before transferring to Washington State in 2022, where he played two years with the Cougars.

Ward transferred to Miami for his final year in college. It will be interesting to see if the quarterback can acclimate to the NFL.

A glimpse into Cam Ward's rookie contract with the Tennessee Titans

According to Spotrac, Cam Ward signed a four-year, fully guaranteed $48.7 million contract with the Titans in May. His deal included a $32,159,720 signing bonus.

Although the Titans are yet to confirm it, all signs point to Ward getting the starting role for the 2025 season. The team wanted the rookie to earn the starting job, which he seems to have done in the offseason.

The Titans are expected to return to training camp on July 22. Ward aims to fine-tune his game before the regular season begins.

He is expected to lead the Titans' offense when they travel to face the Denver Broncos in Week 1 on Sept. 7.

