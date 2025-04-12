“This could be the last great year by Derrick Henry" - Chris Broussard makes feelings known about Ravens

Derrick Henry signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens last year. He had a great season, and the Ravens won the AFC North.

The duo of Lamar Jackson and Henry combined for 20 rushing touchdowns, and the Ravens looked like the best team in the AFC. Unfortunately, Baltimore suffered a 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.

On Friday, during a segment on "First Things First," Chris Broussard claimed that the Ravens will win more than 11 games in the upcoming season. However, he also said this could be the last great season for Henry, who will be 32 years old by the time playoffs start.

"This could be the last great year by Derrick Henry. It's possible, it's on the table, maybe it's not a great year. But I think this could be his last great year, which could mean his last chance to win a Super Bowl."

"Lamar hasn't played a 16-game season in his career where he hasn't won more than 11 games, at least 12. So, I know he's played 15, and they won 11, that's 11."

Jackson was expected to win the third MVP award of his career last season, but the voters gave it to Josh Allen, whose team had a better record than the Ravens.

As a result, we can expect the Ravens to maximize Henry's ability and finish the season with the best record in the AFC. Not only will it help Jackson win another MVP award, but will position the team in a much better spot to make the Super Bowl.

Baltimore, like any other team in the AFC, would love to avoid facing the Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs, at least till the AFC Championship Game.

A look at how great Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry were in 2024

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry: Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Jackson is coming off the best statistical season of his career. In 17 games, he threw for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns, and just four interceptions while completing 66.7% of his throws with a passer rating of 119.6.

The Ravens quarterback registered career-best numbers in passing yards, passing touchdowns, passing yards per game, and passer rating.

Henry, on the other hand, rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns in 17 games, averaging a career-high 5.9 yards per carry. He scored a total of 18 touchdowns from scrimmage, tying his career best from the 2019 season.

Despite his age, Henry was arguably the second-best running back in the league last season. Hopefully, he will be able to produce at the same level in 2025 and give the Ravens an opportunity to win the Super Bowl.

