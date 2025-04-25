"This is laughably sad" - Skip Bayless rips into Giants for drafting Jaxson Dart over Shedeur Sanders

The New York Giants traded up with the Houston Texans to take Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The move came as a surprise to many since the Giants were long linked with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.

When Skip Bayless found out that the Giants drafted Dart instead of Sanders with their second selection in Round 1, the veteran analyst ripped into the Big Blue.

"SHEDEUR SANDERS IS SO MUCH BETTER THAN JAXSON DART. THIS IS JUST LAUGHABLY SAD." Bayless tweeted.

The Giants took Penn State defensive end with their No. 3 pick. However, the fact that they traded up to pick Dart suggests that they might not look to bring in another QB in the later rounds of the draft.

Dart was the second quarterback to be taken off the board, behind Cam Ward, who was taken first overall by the Tennessee Titans. Sanders, meanwhile, did not get drafted in Round 1.

Sanders had teased that he could join the Giants in the draft. He was spotted training with New York wideout Malik Nabers in December last year. The Colorado star also met with the Giants last week, but reports suggested that his meeting with the team did not go well.

Now, it appears that the Giants have moved in a different direction by drafting Dart, who was not in attendance for the event at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

The Texans will receive the Giants' 34th pick, a 2025 third-rounder and a future sixth-round pick in exchange for Dart going to New York.

Jaxson Dart had a stellar final year at Ole Miss which boosted his draft stock

New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart - Source: Imagn

Jaxson Dart had a stellar final year at Ole Miss, which helped boost his draft stock. The QB threw for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also added 495 yards and three TDs on 124 carries, leading the Rebels to a 10-3 record.

Dart is likely not going to get the QB1 role for the Giants next season. However, he can learn plenty from veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, both of whom signed for New York in free agency.

