"This lawsuit had no merit" - Troy Aikman dismisses Lamar Jackson as Ravens QB drops trademark lawsuit over number 8 merchandise against NFL HOFer

Lamar Jackson has decided to drop the trademark lawsuit with Hall of Famer Troy Aikman. After a year, the Baltimore Ravens star has withdrawn the challenge for the use of the number 8 in merchandise.

After news broke of Jackson's decision, Troy Aikman trolled the quarterback on social media. He shared a post on his Instagram story with a message ridiculing the lawsuit filed by the Ravens star.

"From day one, this lawsuit had no merit, a fact underscored by its with-prejudice withdrawal," Aikman wrote.

Troy Aikman's IG story via @troyaikman

In response, Aikman and his company, called 'FL101', filed nine trademark applications for the use of the number 8 in their products. His attorney, Brad D. Rose, shared more details about the withdrawal of the lawsuit during a statement he shared with ESPN.

"The withdrawal of Mr. Jackson's oppositions was voluntarily done by Mr. Jackson in the wake of some TTAB decisions that have gone against him," Rose wrote in his statement. "In my view, these 'with prejudice withdrawals' are an acknowledgement that Mr. Jackson's claims were an overreach and should never have been brought in the first place."

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben confirmed that this lawsuit cannot be filed again, while stating that he was unsure if Lamar Jackson and Troy Aikman's team reached an agreement outside of the court.

Lamar Jackson gearing up for eighth season with Baltimore Ravens

Apart from his off-field battles, Lamar Jackson is preparing to lead the Ravens offense this upcoming season. Since being drafted in 2018, Jackson has helped the team to six playoff appearances.

Last season, the Ravens finished first in the AFC North with a 12-5 record. They qualified for the playoffs but were defeated by the Steelers in the Wild Card round. Jackson recorded 4,172 yards and 41 TDs passing and was honored as a First-Team All-Pro.

The Ravens kicked off this year's preseason with a 24-16 victory against the Colts last week. They are next scheduled to play the Dallas Cowboys on August 16 at AT&T Stadium. It remains to be seen if Lamar Jackson is utilised after being rested last week.

