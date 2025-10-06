"This was legit their Super Bowl": NFL fans troll Broncos over locker room filled with smoke due to potential cigars after win vs. Eagles

The Denver Broncos handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season on Sunday, and did it in style. Denver rallied from a 14-point deficit to win 21-17, scoring 15 points in last five minutes.The Broncos are 3-2 this campaign and have won consecutive games for the first time.Although the Week 5 victory was a huge statement, Sean Payton's team faced criticism on social media for its postgame locker room antics.Social media videos showed Payton speaking to the players in a room engulfed by smoke. Some reports suggested that it came from cigars during the celebration, and it got some NFL fans talking.&quot;This was legit their Super Bowl lmao,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Their Super Bowl' is a lame excuse thrown around too often. But yikes, they brought cigars for a Week 5 game?&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Alright, good win, but save the cigars for the Super Bowl if they make it,&quot; another fan said.Here are more fan reactions on X.&quot;Refs gifted them a dub, and they don’t know how to act, lol,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;They know this was a regular season week 6 game right?&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Cigars for a week 5 game against a non conference opponent is wild,&quot; another fan commented.The real reason why there was smoke in the Broncos locker roomFans speculated that Denver Broncos players celebrated with cigars following their Week 5 victory. However, Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer reported that it was from a smoke machine the team uses after wins.The Broncos are the first team to defeat Philadelphia this season. Following back-to-back losses to the LA Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts in Weeks 2 and 3, Denver has won two consecutive games.The Broncos will next face the New York Jets in London on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Eagles will look to bounce back versus the New York Giants on Thursday.