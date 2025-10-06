  • home icon
  "This was legit their Super Bowl": NFL fans troll Broncos over locker room filled with smoke due to potential cigars after win vs. Eagles

"This was legit their Super Bowl": NFL fans troll Broncos over locker room filled with smoke due to potential cigars after win vs. Eagles

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 06, 2025 14:43 GMT
NFL: Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL fans troll Broncos over locker room filled with smoke due to potential cigars after win vs. Eagles (image credit: IMAGN)

The Denver Broncos handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season on Sunday, and did it in style. Denver rallied from a 14-point deficit to win 21-17, scoring 15 points in last five minutes.

The Broncos are 3-2 this campaign and have won consecutive games for the first time.

Although the Week 5 victory was a huge statement, Sean Payton's team faced criticism on social media for its postgame locker room antics.

Social media videos showed Payton speaking to the players in a room engulfed by smoke. Some reports suggested that it came from cigars during the celebration, and it got some NFL fans talking.

"This was legit their Super Bowl lmao," one fan said.
"Their Super Bowl' is a lame excuse thrown around too often. But yikes, they brought cigars for a Week 5 game?" a fan wrote.
"Alright, good win, but save the cigars for the Super Bowl if they make it," another fan said.

Here are more fan reactions on X.

"Refs gifted them a dub, and they don’t know how to act, lol," a fan commented.
"They know this was a regular season week 6 game right?" one fan tweeted.
"Cigars for a week 5 game against a non conference opponent is wild," another fan commented.
The real reason why there was smoke in the Broncos locker room

Fans speculated that Denver Broncos players celebrated with cigars following their Week 5 victory. However, Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer reported that it was from a smoke machine the team uses after wins.

The Broncos are the first team to defeat Philadelphia this season. Following back-to-back losses to the LA Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts in Weeks 2 and 3, Denver has won two consecutive games.

The Broncos will next face the New York Jets in London on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Eagles will look to bounce back versus the New York Giants on Thursday.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
