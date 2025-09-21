"This is legitimately rigged," "Vegas won": NFL fans outraged as Eagles block Rams game-winning FG attempt to pull off stunning 33-26 win

The Philadelphia Eagles starred in a dramatic moment at the end of their Week 3 matchup against the LA Rams. With :03 left on the clock, Rams' place kicker attempted a field goal that was blocked by Jordan Davis. Davis recovered the ball and took 61 yards to the end zone to give his team six more points.

Philadelphia won 33-26 after entering the game as 3.5-point favorites and they came back to cover the spread thanks to a 26-point second half. While this was a memorable ending to the game, many fans thought there was something wrong with how the duel finished.

Many took to social media to allege the game was rigged and that the Eagles had an unfair advantage over the Rams.

"This league is legitimately rigged for the Eagles dude I just can’t," one fan wrote.

"Eagles was minus 3.5 game winning block plus the TD this s**t rigged lol Vegas won," another fan wrote.

"The NFL is f***ing rigged for the Eagles you can’t convince me otherwise. Two blocked field goals in a quarter and both times the Rams kicker is clearly kicking it low?" another fan said.

More fans joined in accusing the Philadelphia Eagles of having extra help to secure the third win of the season.

"THE EAGLES COVERED ON A BLOCK PUNT this s**t is so rigged man," one fan said.

"Eagles were a 3.5 favorite and sports are rigged," another fan said.

"Nah that eagles game is rigged.. that Rams +3.5 was it smh," another fan said.

"Eagles covering the -3.5 spread is nasty work," another fan said.

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.



His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race. Know More

