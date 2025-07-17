"This looks like a hollywood couple": NFL fans react to Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly turn heads at ESPYs red carpet

LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford attended the ESPYs on Wednesday with his wife, Kelly. The couple walked the red carpet in matching black outfits.

The NFL star donned a plain shirt and a printed blazer with matching pants. Meanwhile, his wife wore a sleek body-fit dress. She styled her blonde hair in a bun with flicks in front and carried a black clutch.

The NFL shared a picture of the Staffords on its X account.

"The Staffords at the @ESPYS ❤️," the NFL tweeted.

Fans reacted to the tweet.

"This looks like a hollywood couple," a fan wrote.

"Looks like some country music power couple," another fan wrote.

"Power couple," one fan said.

Here are more fan reactions.

"The Staffords walking the ESPYs carpet like they own the place. Honestly, we stan," a fan commented.

"what a beautiful couple!" another fan commented.

"Both are rocking in their ESPYS’ threads!" one fan tweeted.

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, shares her struggle to select a dress for the ESPYs

In an Instagram story on Wednesday, Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, shared pictures of the dress boxes she ordered. She opened up about the confusion of picking one for the awards show.

"ESPYs. Waited too long, ordered dresses that got here yesterday. Tried them on last night. Only two fit without alterations. Girls only liked one. I might trip and fall because it’s a little long. Don’t judge, I’m tired," Kelly wrote.

Still from Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly's Instagram story/@kbstafford89

Matthew Stafford is gearing up for the upcoming season with the LA Rams. Last season, he recorded 3,762 passing yards and 20 touchdowns.

Matthew and the Rams had a remarkable season last year and secured their spot in the playoffs. However, they failed to make the Super Bowl after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to win the Lombardi Trophy.

The Eagles were honored with the Best Team award at the ESPYs, while Saquon Barkley won the Best NFL Player award.

The Rams are looking forward to their upcoming season, which they are scheduled to start against the Houston Texans on Sept. 8. They will face Philadelphia in Week 3.

