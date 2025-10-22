"This is such malpractice": NFL fans outraged as Kevin Stefanski keeps Shedeur Sanders off first-team reps

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has been criticized for rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders not getting first-team practice reps. Stefanski explained that the team’s QB1, Dillon Gabriel, has been receiving most of the work with the starters to ensure his development.

Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi shared the news on X on Tuesday.

“With a young quarterback, with Dillon starting, you want to make sure he gets a lot of the reps. It’s different when you have a veteran with Joe (Flacco),” Stefanski said.

He added that Sanders is “still getting reps in a bunch of periods.”

Fans raised questions about Cleveland's preparedness in case of Gabriel's unavailability.

"And if Dillion gets hurt then what lol this is such malpractice," a fan commented.

"If Dillion gets hurt, all the starters should sit and the 2nd and 3rd stringers take their place lol," one fan wrote.

"So if Dillon go down our next qb haven’t received any reps with the 1s? That’s quite the choice," another fan wrote.

However, some accused the team of deliberately limiting Sanders’ chances and fostering bias towards Gabriel.

"Then if Shedeur goes out there and doesn’t play great I want him to have the same grace Dillon has been getting from the media," a fan said.

"Yall ain't gonna ever beat them sabotage allegations," one fan tweeted.

"That’s why I don’t wanna hear shit about how Dillion Gabriel is being 'treated unfairly' by fans. GTFOH. He’s gotten every benefit and privilege within the Browns organization while Shedeur has gotten scraps! Yet Shedeur fans are called crazy when we say they’re sabotaging him," a fan said.

Shedeur Sanders shares message amid ongoing wait for Browns debut

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has yet to make his NFL debut after seven weeks, but he continues to be patient and focused. Despite Deshaun Watson’s injury and Joe Flacco’s trade, he remains behind Dillon Gabriel on the depth chart.

Sanders shared a long X post on Tuesday, showing perseverance and will.

“The greatest lesson I’ve learned through it all is not to worry but to lean on and trust GOD in every situation… True success is who you become while waiting on GOD’s timing,” Sanders tweeted.

As the Browns prepare to face the Patriots in Week 8, Sanders continues to wait for his opportunity with his faith intact.

