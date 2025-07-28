  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "This man hated his life with Will Levis" - NFL fans react to Calvin Ridley's comments about Cam Ward at Titans training camp

"This man hated his life with Will Levis" - NFL fans react to Calvin Ridley's comments about Cam Ward at Titans training camp

By Arnold
Published Jul 28, 2025 20:58 GMT
Image Credits - IMAGN
NFL fans react to Calvin Ridley's comments about Cam Ward at Titans training camp (Image Credits - IMAGN)

Tennessee Titans wideout Calvin Ridley heaped praise on rookie quarterback Cam Ward upon returning to training camp last week. In an interview with ESPN's Turron Davenport on Sunday, Ridley explained how Ward has been making plays easier for him, while showing his excitement about their budding partnership heading into the 2025 season.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When fans caught wind of Ridley waxing lyrical on Ward, they had some interesting reactions. Some aimed digs at Titans QB Will Levis, who was taken by the team in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

"This man hated his life with will levis," one tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"All i heard was Will Levis mayonnaise eating a*s sucks," another added.
"I used to be upset when Calvin was selling my parlays but was never vexed that Will Levis was the QB till the second game I watch and notice Levis is just a*s," a third commented.

Others also hyped Ward and Ridley.

Ad
"Calvin a beast. I hope him and Cam turn up crazy Yards," one wrote.
"I need to take more Calvin," a fan added.
"He was hype every time he caught a pass from Cam when scrimmaging the whole practice," a user tweeted.

The Titans took Ward with the No. 1 pick in this year's NFL draft. He will also wear the No. 1 jersey for the team after Titans (then-Houston Oilers) legend Warren Moon un-retired his number for the rookie QB.

Ad

Cam Ward set to get Titans' QB1 role in 2025 season following Will Levis' season-ending injury

Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward - Source: Getty
Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward - Source: Getty

Although many expected Cam Ward to get the QB1 role for the Titans in the 2025 season, Will Levis' season-ending injury all but confirms that the rookie will get the starting berth for the franchise.

Ad

Levis is expected to undergo shoulder surgery on Tuesday. He is expected to miss the entire 2025 season as part of his recovery.

While Ward is on course to take the QB1 role for Tennessee, Brandon Allen is likely to get bumped up as his backup.

The Titans will begin their 2025 season on the road against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 7.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications