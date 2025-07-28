"This man hated his life with Will Levis" - NFL fans react to Calvin Ridley's comments about Cam Ward at Titans training camp

Tennessee Titans wideout Calvin Ridley heaped praise on rookie quarterback Cam Ward upon returning to training camp last week. In an interview with ESPN's Turron Davenport on Sunday, Ridley explained how Ward has been making plays easier for him, while showing his excitement about their budding partnership heading into the 2025 season.When fans caught wind of Ridley waxing lyrical on Ward, they had some interesting reactions. Some aimed digs at Titans QB Will Levis, who was taken by the team in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.&quot;This man hated his life with will levis,&quot; one tweeted.big baller brand luke @LakeEffectBroLINKthis man hated his life with will levis&quot;All i heard was Will Levis mayonnaise eating a*s sucks,&quot; another added.&quot;I used to be upset when Calvin was selling my parlays but was never vexed that Will Levis was the QB till the second game I watch and notice Levis is just a*s,&quot; a third commented.Others also hyped Ward and Ridley.&quot;Calvin a beast. I hope him and Cam turn up crazy Yards,&quot; one wrote.&quot;I need to take more Calvin,&quot; a fan added.&quot;He was hype every time he caught a pass from Cam when scrimmaging the whole practice,&quot; a user tweeted.The Titans took Ward with the No. 1 pick in this year's NFL draft. He will also wear the No. 1 jersey for the team after Titans (then-Houston Oilers) legend Warren Moon un-retired his number for the rookie QB.Cam Ward set to get Titans' QB1 role in 2025 season following Will Levis' season-ending injuryTennessee Titans QB Cam Ward - Source: GettyAlthough many expected Cam Ward to get the QB1 role for the Titans in the 2025 season, Will Levis' season-ending injury all but confirms that the rookie will get the starting berth for the franchise.Levis is expected to undergo shoulder surgery on Tuesday. He is expected to miss the entire 2025 season as part of his recovery.While Ward is on course to take the QB1 role for Tennessee, Brandon Allen is likely to get bumped up as his backup.The Titans will begin their 2025 season on the road against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 7.