"This is how management fails its players" - NFL insider slams Bengals for opening Trey Hendrickson trade offers

By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 18, 2025 13:01 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
NFL insider slams Bengals for opening Trey Hendrickson trade offers - Source: Imagn

NFL insider Trey Wingo blasted the Cincinnati Bengals organization for how they handled the Trey Hendrickson situation.

Hendrickson is one of the top pass rushers in the NFL, but he's entering the final year of his deal, and he has wanted a contract extension. However, no deal has happened, which led to a holdout.

As Hendrickson returned to camp, the hope was that a deal would happen shortly after. But that wasn't the case, and now Cincinnati is exploring trade options for Hendrickson.

With the Bengals looking at the trade market, Wingo blasted Cincinnati's front office for how they have handled it.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Let’s recap: the Bengals have a generational Hall of Fame QB ￼and they’ve paid his top two targets. Despite all of this, they missed the playoffs last season because their defense was all terrible. So how do they fix it? By listening to trade offers for their best defensive player unsigned defensive end Trey Hendrickson. This is how management fails its players," Wingo wrote.
Hendrickson is set to have a cap hit of $18.6 million, which is relatively cheap for an elite pass rusher. So, he was hoping to work out a new deal that would keep him with the Bengals for years to come, but that seems unlikely.

Wingo also thinks the Bengals' looking to trade Hendrickson is setting up the team to fail, as their defense will be even worse than it was last year.

Bengals' offer to Trey Hendrickson is 'atrociously low'

With Trey Hendrickson on the final year of his deal, he has made it clear he won't play on it.

Hendrickson will get $16 million, although the cap hit is higher. As the two sides have tried to negotiate, the star pass rusher spoke to Manti Te'o and claimed the offer was 'atrociously low.'

"On @gmfb, Manti Te'o says he spoke with Trey Hendrickson, who said of the #Bengals' offer and specifically guarantees: "They are atrociously, atrociously low." Hendrickson has made clear he won't play on the last year of his current deal, which is worth $16 million in 2025."

Hendrickson is coming off a season where he recorded 46 tackles, 17.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. It was his second-straight season with 17.5 sacks.

Since signing with the Bengals as a free agent in 2021, Hendrickson has become one of the top pass rushers in the NFL.

Cincinnati opens its 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Cleveland Browns.

Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

