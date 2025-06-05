"This may hurt Shadeur's feelings": NFL fans react to Dillon Gabriel signing reported $6.2M rookie contract 

Dillon Gabriel spent six seasons playing at the collegiate level. He played two seasons each for UCF and Oklahoma before joining the Oregon Ducks for their 2024 campaign. The quarterback helped them win an undefeated Big Ten title and make it to the Rose Bowl playoff quarterfinals.

Ad

He declared for the 2025 NFL draft soon after, where the Cleveland Browns drafted him in the third round with the No. 94 pick. He joined a quarterback room that boasts veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett alongside the rehabilitating Deshaun Watson. Apart from Gabriel, the Browns also picked up Shedeur Sanders with the No. 144 pick.

On Wednesday, the ex-Oregon star finalized his four-year rookie contract with the Browns. According to Spotrac, the 2024 First-Team All-American finalized a deal worth around $6.2 million.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adam Schefter @Adam Schefter Browns rookie third-round QB Dillon Gabriel now has signed his four-year contract https://x.com/AdamSchefter/status/1930366961772331028

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans were quick to share their thoughts and reactions on Gabriel's rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns:

"Plz delete. This may hurt Shadeur's feelings. Thnx," one fan joked

"Wow. He may end up playing over Sanders," another fan wrote.

"Congrats Dillon Gabriel Browns are gonna have a fun QB battle during training camp," a fan commented.

"How about this kid ends up starting for the Browns," another fan said.

Ad

"Future QB1 locked in," one fan said.

"Dudes a class act and exactly what Cleveland needs representing the QB room," another fan commented.

Kevin Stefanski has not yet officially named the team's QB1 for the upcoming season. Thus, this gives Gabriel an opportunity to continue fighting for a spot on the roster and potentially become the starting quarterback this year.

Insider reveals Browns are more inclined towards Dillon Gabriel over Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight since his collegiate days. Even after his draft fall, he continues to be the center of attention for reporters and fans, even while fighting for a spot on the Browns roster.

Ad

However, according to insider Mary Kay Cabot, the franchise is more inclined toward Dillon Gabriel as a rookie. On the May 30 episode of "The Rich Eisen Show", Cabot shed light on the quarterback situation of the Browns while highlighting the progress made by both Gabriel and Sanders.

"The Browns are also very, very excited about Dillon Gabriel, their third-round pick and then the way it played out yesterday, is the way that I thought it would, is that Shedeur right now is the fourth team quarterback," Cabot said.

Ad

"He did not take any reps yesterday. Sometimes there's misinformation that comes out of an OTA like that, but he just did not take any team reps...but they're making him come up the learning curve and earn his way," she added.

(from 4:55 mark onwards)

The Browns begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals in September. Only time will tell who Kevin Stefanksi names as the QB1 after a disappointing 3-14 campaign in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.