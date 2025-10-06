"This means less snaps for TreVeyon Henderson": NFL fans react to Antonio Gibson suffering season-ending ACL injury

The New England Patriots will be without Antonio Gibson for the rest of the season. The running back suffered a torn ACL in the 23-20 win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium, creating some concerns for the team in the rushing game.

Gibson sustained the injury in the second quarter after taking a hard hit from Bills cornerback Cam Lewis while returning a kickoff, causing him to flip. He managed to limp off the field on his own but went directly to the blue medical tent on the Patriots’ sideline.

Antonio Gibson was ruled out of the encounter by the Patriots shortly after, raising the possibility of the running back being sidelined for an extended period. Medical experts projected he might have torn his ACL after reviewing the play, and that was the confirmation after tests were conducted on Monday.

Gibson has been one of the Patriots’ top kickoff returners this season, returning 90 yards for a touchdown back in Week 2. His production is set to be missed on offense and special teams with an injury that could rule him out for close to a year.

There've been a lot of reactions to reports of Antonio Gibson being ruled out of the season among fans. The running back was beginning to get an increased role in the backfield before his injury on Sunday, creating some backfield concerns for the Patriots.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Fausi @thatguyfausi @AdamSchefter This means less snaps for Henderson

Tim Stephenson @TimStephensonPR @AdamSchefter I wish they had a talented RB on the roster they spent good draft capital on that could step in. It's clear they do not.

Sifr @SifrFox @AdamSchefter Brutal news. That is a huge blow for the Patriots, especially since Gibson was handling a lot of the return duties too. Who do people think steps up most in the backfield now, Stevenson or the rookie Henderson?

Scott @HineyKinScott @AdamSchefter Tough blow for the Patriots, speedy recovery to Antonio Gibson

TB EGO @TomBradyEgo @AdamSchefter Prayers to him on a safe recovery

🐎 Lord Of Indiana @LordOfIndiana @AdamSchefter hoping for a speedy recovery. vrabel still going to choose to run stevenson over henderson

Patriots running back room after Antonio Gibson’s injury

Without a doubt, the New England Patriots’ running back depth has become thinner after the injury to Antonio Gibson. He was the third-string running back for the New England Patriots, behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie TreVeyon Henderson.

However, His offensive role was poised to expand due to Stevenson’s issues with ball security. Stevenson fumbled twice during the Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and also recorded another fumble in the first quarter of their Sunday night game against the Buffalo Bills.

Before his injury, Gibson had rushed 106 yards and a touchdown despite playing less than 20% of the Patriots' offensive snaps. He's now been placed on injured reserve, necessitating that the Patriots find a replacement to be added to the team's main roster.

According to reports, Terrell Jennings is currently being considered by the Patriots as a possible replacement. The Texas A&M alum is on the team's practice squad, but the Patriots might also explore the free agent market.

