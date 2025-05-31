"This MF crazy athletic" - NFL fans react to Travis Hunter's vertical jump while talking defensive snaps at Jaguars camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars saw an opportunity to get Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL draft, and they took advantage of it. Jacksonville moved up to the No. 2 pick to select Hunter, a decision that could pay off immediately, considering how things are looking.

Hunter has shown great promise in Jacksonville's OTAs workouts, which started on May 12. He is navigating his usage on each side of the ball alongside the Jaguars' coaching staff. On Saturday, Jacksonville posted a video on X that featured Hunter's unique athleticism.

In the minute-long clip, the 22-year-old could be seen defying gravity to leap for the ball. Hunter shooting up in the sky to catch the football prompted admiration from a lot of Jaguars fans. They reacted in the comments of the Jaguars' social media post.

"Gonna need it since (Trevor Lawrence) can't hit the bright side of a barn," one fan commented, calling out Jacksonville's quarterback play.

"Brother is LEVITATING," another fan exclaimed.

"How he jump so high?" a third fan questioned.

Shocked fans continued to share their reactions to the potential Rookie of the Year candidate.

"This mf is crazy athletic," a fan pointed out.

"Gotta change his name to Skywalker," another fan added.

"It's good to see a GM understand the new generation is different and not trying to change it," a fan added, crediting James Gladstone and Liam Coen for allowing Hunter to play both sides of the ball.

Jaguars splitting up Travis Hunter reps by day

For Liam Coen and his staff to maximize Travis Hunter's usage, the key will be finding opportune spots to put the Heisman Trophy winner on the field. One of the biggest questions of the NFL offseason so far has been deciphering what Hunter's usage will look like on each side of the ball.

Through their OTA workouts, Jacksonville's coaching staff has divided Hunter's reps by day. Liam Coen will feature Hunter on offense for the entirety of one given practice and on defense for the entirety of another practice session.

This method will prevent fatigue for Hunter, who has grown accustomed to playing every rep on each side of the ball in games as a cornerback and receiver.

