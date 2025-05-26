"This is not MVP Aaron Rodgers" - ESPN analyst serves reality check to Steelers with "flawed" $180,000,000 contingency plan

Aaron Rodgers has been in the limelight this offseason, being linked closely with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran quarterback has been taking his own sweet time to commit to the Steelers, with some suggesting that he might retire this offseason.

On Monday, Dan Graziano appeared on ESPN's "Get Up" to serve the Steelers with a reality check that Rodgers is not the same player he once was when he won four MVP awards.

"Everybody wants to talk about Aaron Rodgers going to the Steelers and that's their hope," Graziano said. "This is not MVP Rodgers, this is not 2020 [season] Rodgers. This is a shell of that. He was a bad quarterback in the NFL last season. He was not markedly better last season than Mason Rudolph was for the Tennessee Titans when he played."

Graziano also explained how the Steelers looked for other options for their starting QB this offseason, including what he felt was probably a "flawed" alternative in the form of Kirk Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons last year.

"I think Rodgers is fine if he shows up," Graziano said. "And I think the Steelers are probably fine if he doesn't. Will they try and trade for Kirk Cousins? Another flawed option at this point in his career? Maybe."

"But they kind of like Mason Rudolph. He's been in that building. He helped them get to the postseason two years ago with the way he played in December. And I just think that the Steelers are sitting there, hanging on Rodgers' decision as if he says no and we're gonna have to fold the franchise and not even play the 2025 season."

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room consists of Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and Will Howard, whom they selected in the sixth round of this year's NFL draft.

Aaron Rodgers has kept Steelers waiting for over two months after being offered a contract for 2025 season

Former New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers. (Credits: Getty)

Per reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers sent a contract offer to Aaron Rodgers a day after he was officially released by the New York Jets. However, after over two months, the 41-year-old has not decided on his future.

While some feel that Rodgers might retire this offseason, the Steelers still hope he will sign the deal to lead their offense for the 2025 season.

