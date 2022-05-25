"This is why we need to let the process play out" - Shannon Sharpe gives his take on HBO interview of Deshaun Watson's accusers

Shannon Sharpe believes the Deshaun Watson case, including 22 lawsuits accusing the quarterback of sexual misconduct and sexual assault against multiple women, needs to be allowed due process before any judgment is made.

HBO recently interviewed Watson's accusers. Many believe that the public opinion could be swayed, leading to a jury that already had its mind made up based on evidence provided outside of court.

According to FS1 Undisputed host Shannon Sharpe, 'this is why we need to let the process play out':

"These are some very serious allegations that you're alleging that Deshaun Watson committed against them. And this is why we need to let the process play out. And it's really hard to tell because anytime you go to court, you're asking 12 of your peers to listen to evidence. And do you agree? Who do you believe is more telling of the truth? Who is not budging? Who's not adding or taking anything out? Who's telling you the truth? You're asking 12 men and women. The grand jury says no, we don't believe that we have enough evidence here that we can bring charges, and then have 12 men and women give these charges and don't get a conviction."

The HBO interviews have brought Deshaun Watson legal battle back into limelight

Deshaun Watson tried to divert attention away from the accusations against him before the Browns gave him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. But the HBO testimonials do a lot to undo his plan to create a distraction, which included a fully paid-for trip to the Bahamas for his Browns teammates.

According to ESPN NFL analyst Kimberley A. Martin on ESPN's Get Up, HBO put this case back into the public sphere:

"If you're the Browns you want to get closure. You want to get to football already. But this interview brings everything back into the public sphere again. We're looking at Deshaun Watson...we're thinking about the job that the Browns gave this guy...$230 million guaranteed and we are still nowhere closer to a conclusion with this situation."

Whether Watson will escape an NFL suspension isn't clear. But, certainly, he isn't escaping public scrutiny for these charges, especially with Trevor Bauer recently being handed a two-year suspension by the MLB for sexual assault charges.

The case will now play out with HBO having already released footage of his accusers describing what he did.

