"This is why nobody drafted him" - NFL fans react to Dillon Gabriel getting first reps over Shedeur Sanders at Browns camp

The Cleveland Browns drafted two high-profile quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft: Oregon's Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in the fifth.

Both thrived in collegiate football, but Shedeur Sanders is the more popular player. Sanders, though, endured a puzzling draft slide and fell into the Browns' hands at pick 144 overall.

With both Gabriel and Sanders attending rookie minicamp, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked by a journalist why Dillon Gabriel got the first rep over Shedeur Sanders. The question prompted quite a reaction from NFL fans on X (formerly known as Twitter):

One said:

"This is why nobody drafted him."

Another added:

”These questions are exactly why no one wanted to draft him. Gabriel got selected first. Why is this even a question??"

One said:

”Oh lord here we go. This is why other NFL teams didn’t draft Sanders. This is going to be a daily media game."

Some fans focused their criticism on the media rather than Shedeur Sanders, though.

One said:

"Cleveland sports media are some of the worst. Trying to create something out of nothing."

Another said:

”Cleveland media is an embarrassment. 🤦‍♂️"

One chipped in:

"There's a good reason why you don't see sports reporters become coaches."

Sanders might be the more popular name, but Gabriel's collegiate football career was just as impressive. The former Oregon Ducks QB1 won the Big Ten Most Valuable Player Award, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Award and Big Ten Quarterback of the Year award and was named a first-team All-American in 2024.

As for Sanders, he won the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Award.

What's next for the rookie Browns quarterbacks?

Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will compete to feature on the Browns' active roster in the 2025 regular season. Both rookies have their work cut out in a stacked Cleveland QB room, though.

The Browns had veterans Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on their roster ahead of the 2025 draft. In the lead-up to the 2025 season, they selected Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders to bring their quarterback total to five.

Hence, Gabriel and Sanders have their work cut out to start games for Kevin Stefanski's team. However, a stellar showing in rookie minicamp, general training camp and preseason could open the door for a potential battle with the more experienced QBs on the roster for a starting role.

Moreover, it's unlikely that Watson will start in the upcoming season. Hence, it's anyone's job to earn in Cleveland at the time of writing.

