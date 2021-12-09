"This is one of Bill Belichick's best coaching jobs" - Shannon Sharpe lauds Patriots HC for transitioning from TB12 era

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had a very uncharacteristic season in 2020, missing the playoffs his first season without his former long time quarterback Tom Brady. Now nearly three-quarters of the way through the 2021 NFL season, Belichick seems to have won the jackpot when it comes to rookie quarterbacks.

After choosing to cut former NFL MVP Cam Newton and opting to go with rookie Mac Jones at QB in Week 1, the Patriots have completely turned things around. A Monday night victory over the Buffalo Bills now takes their winning streak to seven straight games as they currently occupy the number one seed in the AFC.

Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe, who has been known to be critical of NFL players and coaches, had nothing but good things to say about Bill Belichick and the Patriots right now.

"Coach Belichick is rebuilding the Patriots and he's doing it with a rookie QB. This is one of Belichick's best coaching jobs."-Shannon Sharpe

In a dynasty that began in the early 2000s Bill Belichick and Tom Brady went in to win six Super Bowls together. Belichick is already considered to be one of the greatest NFL coaches of all time and apparently doesn't plan on hanging it up anytime soon, even though speculation over his retirement grew after Brady decided to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in early 2020.

The Patriots have not only found their groove on offense but their defense is also firing on all cylinders as well, with both ranking in the top three amongst NFL teams.

This past week in a snowy road game in Orchard Park, Jones threw for just 19 yards on 2/3 attempts. Belichick decided to put the ball in the hands of the running game on a blustery night. The Patriots defense played their part by keeping their team in the game by consistently stopping Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense.

Even with all of the success that Belichick and Brady had together in New England, how is this his best coaching job? Sharpe's comments about Belichick were ignited by columnist Dave Birkett from the Detroit Free Press, who said that this has been Belichick's best job coaching in a season.

Belichick might consider himself a genius for drafting Jones, after 14 other teams passed on him, making him the last quarterback drafted in the first round. The Patriots spent a significant amount of money in free agency this offseason to build a team around their rookie quarterback, and it has paid off.

