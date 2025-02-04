"This one hurts" - Puka Nacua's girlfriend Hallie Aiono makes feelings clear on bombshell Cooper Kupp trade news

Los Angeles Rams fans were shocked after news broke that the team is looking to trade star receiver Cooper Kupp. Joining NFL fans, fellow wide receiver Puka Nacua's girlfriend Hallie Aiono shared her sadness on an Instagram story by reposting a photo of Kupp hugging his wife Anna.

Along with the picture, she wrote:

“This one hurts. We love you, Kupps ❤️.”

Puka Nacua's girlfriend Hallie Aiono makes feelings clear on bombshell Cooper Kupp trade news (Via IG/ @hallieaiono)

Cooper Kupp has been with the Rams since 2017 and even won the Super Bowl LVI MVP title.

On Monday, he confirmed that the Los Angeles Rams are looking to trade him. However, he doesn’t agree with the team’s decision, saying he is healthy and ready to keep playing at a high level.

Kupp and Nacua played a big role in the Rams' 2024 season and helped the team reach the NFC Divisional Round.

Kupp finished with 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Nacua had 79 catches for 990 yards and three touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp's wife paid tribute to the Rams after the NFL WR announced the possibility of his trade

Cooper Kupp's wife, Anna Kupp, grew extremely emotional over the WR's trade news. Taking to Instagram, she shared how difficult it was to say goodbye to Los Angeles, a city where they've built their life together and started their family.

"Los Angeles. 💙💛 Married to the love of my life at 21, young and with our whole lives in front of us, we could only dream of where this NFL ride would take us," Anna wrote.

"New adventure on the horizon, so many unknowns. Excitement and anxiety tethered together. The 69th pick came and LA called. Elation to see my Love’s dream realized. Overwhelming happiness to be on the West Coast and in the California Sun."

Anna also mentioned how grateful she was for the past eight years and how hard it was to leave behind the memories they had made.

