“This is Patrick Mahomes’ last Super Bowl” - Former Giants RB drops hot take on Chiefs QB after embarrassing loss to Eagles

Sunday night’s disastrous loss to the Philadelphia Eagles may be the last time we see Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl, according to former Giants running back Jonathan Stewart who took to X, saying:

"This is Patrick Mahomes last Super Bowl #hottake"

The Chiefs quarterback was playing in his fifth Super Bowl game on Sunday with a chance of becoming the first player to win three consecutive Vince Lombardi Trophies. However, Mahomes had a forgettable game throwing two interceptions in a 40-22 victory for the Eagles.

Stewart played 11 seasons in the NFL as a running back, his first 10 with the Carolina Panthers, before ending his career as a New York Giant in 2018. He made it to one Pro Bowl as a player in 2015.

Sunday was Mahomes’ second Super Bowl defeat, with the previous one coming in 2021 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On that day, Mahomes had an equally poor outing, tossing two interceptions and posting a low rating of 52.3 in a 31-9 loss.

Patrick Mahomes had some career-low numbers in 2024

A quarterback is often judged by wins and losses, and Patrick Mahomes had more of the former than the latter in 2024. The Chiefs went 15-1 during the regular season, his best-ever campaign in that department. He’s guided KC to five Super Bowl appearances in the last six seasons, while the Texan Tech alumni has also made the AFC Championship Game in each of his years as the Chiefs starter.

In 16 regular season games, Mahomes threw just 26 touchdown passes, tied with 2019 for his fewest in a single campaign. His average of 245.5 passing yards per game was a career low, along with his average passing yards per game (6.8). Mahomes had fewer than 4,000 passing yards this season (3,928) for the first time since 2017 when he started just one game behind Alex Smith.

Mahomes is one of five quarterbacks in NFL history to win three Super Bowls. He had an opportunity on Sunday to become the first NFL QB to win four world championships before the age of 30. He, Troy Aikman and Tom Brady are the only three to win three before reaching that age. Mahomes turns 30 on September 17.

