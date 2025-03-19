"This pic should tank his draft stock" - NFL fans stunned at Dillon Gabriel's height after viral photo with Justin Herbert and Bo Nix

Dillon Gabriel performed at Oregon's Pro Day on Tuesday to boost his draft sock and was later joined by two former Ducks quarterbacks, Bo Nix and Justin Herbert, both of whom are starting QBs for their respective teams. When a picture of the three posing together went viral on social media, fans mocked Gabriel for his size in comparison to the other two.

Some suggested that Gabriel's picture alongside the taller signal-callers could hurt his draft value.

"This Pic should tank his draft stock," one tweeted.

"Oh my Dillon is so tiny," a user wrote.

"Oh my god he’s so small, he doesn’t stand a chance." a third commented.

A few others also aimed jokes at Gabriel's stature.

"Is 3 inches a lot?? Asking for a friend," another added.

"They keep getting smaller," a fan wrote.

"Bet Dillon is standing on his tippy toes too," a user commented.

As per reports, Herbert stands at 6-foot-6, while Nix measures in at 6-foot-2. Gabriel, on the other hand, is 5-foot-11, and the difference in height between the three was visible to all.

The LA Chargers drafted Herbert as the No. 6 pick in 2020. He has been the team's starting QB ever since and also won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He also earned a Pro Bowl honor in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos drafted Nix with the No. 12 pick last year. He had a strong rookie year and led the franchise to the playoffs, where the Broncos lost to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round.

It will be interesting to see where Gabriel will land in the NFL draft this year.

Dillon Gabriel was a Heisman finalist in final year at Oregon

NCAA Football: Former Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel - Source: Imagn

Dillon Gabriel finished third in the Heisman voting this past season, only behind Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty. However, many reports still suggest that the Oregon quarterback will not be drafted in the first round.

In his final year at Oregon, Gabriel threw for 3,857 yards with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards and seven touchdowns, leading the team to a 13-1 record.

