  "This can't be real": Trevon Diggs stunned as Micah Parsons records first sack as Packers while taking down Jared Goff vs. Lions

"This can't be real": Trevon Diggs stunned as Micah Parsons records first sack as Packers while taking down Jared Goff vs. Lions

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 07, 2025 23:15 GMT
"This can't be real": Trevon Diggs stunned as Micah Parsons records first sack as Packers while taking down Jared Goff vs. Lions (Credit: IMAGN)

Micah Parsons made his debut with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday against the defending NFC North champions, the Detroit Lions. The Packers entered the game with renewed expectations, more so after they landed Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys in a blockbuster deal that secured the linebacker/defensive end a four-year, $188 million deal.

Parsons captured Jared Goff in the fourth quarter of the game, recording his first sack with the Packers.

While his new fans and teammates celebrated with the fifth-year veteran, one of his former teammates lamented seeing Micah Parsons terrorize a quarterback with a different uniform. Trevon Diggs took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his feelings about that play.

"This can’t be real. Wake me up from the dream," Diggs tweeted.
Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
