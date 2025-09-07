"This can't be real": Trevon Diggs stunned as Micah Parsons records first sack as Packers while taking down Jared Goff vs. Lions

Micah Parsons made his debut with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday against the defending NFC North champions, the Detroit Lions. The Packers entered the game with renewed expectations, more so after they landed Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys in a blockbuster deal that secured the linebacker/defensive end a four-year, $188 million deal.Parsons captured Jared Goff in the fourth quarter of the game, recording his first sack with the Packers.While his new fans and teammates celebrated with the fifth-year veteran, one of his former teammates lamented seeing Micah Parsons terrorize a quarterback with a different uniform. Trevon Diggs took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his feelings about that play. &quot;This can’t be real. Wake me up from the dream,&quot; Diggs tweeted.