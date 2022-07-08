"This rifle is the only thing standing between your family and a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods" - Ex-NFL player promotes AR-15s in bizarre video

The ongoing debate about the use and availability of assault rifles, especially AR-15s, has become a highly politicized subject in America. While many in favor of gun control continue to demand stricter background checks and even the banning of the rifle altogether, others have vehemently rejected the idea that the gun itself is the problem.

As the debate around gun rights and access to them rages on, one former NFL player-turned-aspiring politician promoted the purchase and use of the weapon as part of his campaign in a bizarre video they posted on social media.

Former Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers running back Jerone Davison, who is vying for a Congressional seat in Arizona, promoted AR-15s as a means for people to protect their families. Watch the video below:

The video starts with a man dressed in a white Ku Klux Klan hood bearing the Democratic donkey. The man is then seen walking toward Davison's house while holding a baseball bat wrapped with barbed wire. The former wide receiver then says:

"Democrats like to say that no one needs an AR-15 for self-defense. That no one could possibly need all 30 rounds."

The video then shows more people dressed in Klan hoods approaching Davison's house with weapons in their hands. As they inch closer to his house, the former Raiders player is seen holding an AR-15 in his hand. He says:

"But when this rifle is the only thing standing between your family and a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods. You just might need that semi-automatic and all 30 rounds."

The video then shows everyone dressed in Klan hoods scamper to safety after they see Davison walking out with a rifle. The next scene features one of the Klan hoods floating in a pool. The video ends with a graphic that reads "Jerone Davison for Congress." The video has over five million views on Twitter and has been retweeted over 13,000 times.

Mixed reaction to Jerone Davison's bizarre video promoting AR-15s

The replies to the video are mixed, with some calling it great, while others question the message behind it. One Twitter user called it the best ad ever:

Ryan Shead, a veteran, called Davison a clown:

Tara Servatius, a news podcast host, thoroughly enjoyed the video:

NFL insider Mike Freeman was left speechless by the video:

The video has certainly made Davison a popular candidate among Republicans. Whether it will help him get a seat in Congress remains to be seen.

