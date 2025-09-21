"This is rigged," "Can't make it up": NFL fans stunned as Browns block Packers' FG to pull massive upset win in Week 3

The Cleveland Browns won their first game of the season on Sunday, causing a massive upset against the previously undefeated Green Bay Packers. The low-scoring context had interesting moments, and the upset happened after a key special teams moment by the hosts.
With less than a minute remaining on the clock, the Packers had a field goal attempt blocked. Week 3 saw a plethora of blocked field goals across the NFL and they were all game-changing plays. For the Browns, it helped in the massive upset.
NFL fans were unconvinced to see so many kicks blocked over a short period of time. The Philadelphia Eagles (twice), the New York Jets and Cleveland managed to do so late in their games. Many fans saw this as a sign that the league is rigged.
"Browns too. NFL is rigged. The refs are corrupt", accused one fan.
"If the sport wasn’t rigged ain’t no way the Packers would’ve lost. Love threw a pick right to Cleveland on purpose, then Packers literally let them block a field goal. Can’t make this up", a second fan wrote.
"The NFL is insane", a third pointed out.
Browns, Eagles and Jets blocked important kicks during Week 3
There was a plethora of blocked field goals in the NFL, and almost all of them defined the final result of their games. Perhaps the most notable happened in Cleveland, with the Browns causing a massive upset against the Green Bay Packers due to the blocked field goal.
The two kicks blocked in Philadelphia resulted in a big comeback from the Eagles against the Los Angeles Rams. Despite trailing 26-7 in the third quarter, Jalen Hurts' team found a way to come back and win their third game of the season. The game-winning field goal attempt was returned by Jordan Davis for a touchdown.
The Jets also blocked a field goal and returned for a touchdown. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had enough time left on the clock and mastered a game-winning drive in the final seconds to win the game, also moving to 3-0.
