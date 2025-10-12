  • home icon
  "This is rigged" "Vegas stepped in": NFL fans blast referees for negating Drake Maye's 63-yard TD with late flag

By Nishant
Published Oct 12, 2025 18:38 GMT
NFL: New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn
NFL: New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints (image credit: IMAGN)

A controversial officiating call wiped out what would've been a 61-yard touchdown from Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to DeMario Douglas against the Saints on Sunday.

The play occurred late in the first quarter on third-and-2. Maye scrambled in the pocket before launching a deep pass to Douglas, who spun past defenders to reach the end zone.

However, a flag for offensive pass interference on Stefon Diggs was thrown after the touchdown celebration, nullifying the score. Diggs and Saints corner Kool-Aid McKinstry were involved in minor scuffle away from the play.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted the clip on his X account.

Fans were left baffled by the call and shared their reactions.

"THIS IS BULLSH*T THIS IS RIGGED," one fan wrote.
"Vegas just stepped in bro," another fan wrote.
"Are the Patriots that good that they’re back to the refs making terrible calls against them?" a fan commented.
"And it was called when the PAT unit was already out on the field," one fan tweeted.
"someone must have have demario douglas first 2 TDs of the game bet for +20000, and the nfl called in a favor for the books," a fan said.
"And the call was like two hours late," another fan said.
Despite the controversy, New England quickly recovered. TreVeyon Henderson gained 20 yards on the following three plays, and Maye connected with Kayshon Boutte for a 25-yard touchdown for a 14-6 lead.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, Maye and Diggs are expected to address the incident after the game. However, the late OPI call has already ignited a heated debate over officiating consistency in the NFL.

Drake Maye records career-long 40-yard touchdown to DeMario Douglas

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye achieved a milestone on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints by connecting with DeMario Douglas for a 40-yard touchdown.

The score marked the Patriots’ first points of the game and the longest completion of Maye’s career. He was previously 0-for-5 on passes traveling 40 or more yards.

Maye’s deep throw showcased his ability to stretch the field and his growing confidence as New England’s starting quarterback. Following a Week 5 upset over the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots aimed to carry momentum into New Orleans. A victory would match their wins from each of the last two seasons.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
