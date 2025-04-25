Shedeur Sanders did not hear his name get called on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday. However, the Colorado quarterback did not let that entirely dampen his spirits. Following Round 1's conclusiong, a video of Sanders rapping at a party went viral on social media.

Ad

The QB had reportedly planned a get-together with close friends and family to celebrate potentially being taken as a top-32 pick. Although things didn't go as planned, Sanders sang a few songs and performed on stage for those at the gathering.

Fans on social media had mixed reactions to Sanders' celebration since he went undrafted on Day 1. A few appeared to throw shade at the QB.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This s*** so corny bruh," one fan tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

"A celebration for not getting drafted is crazy," another fan posted.

"This reminds me of when I was 5 and my friends and I put on a rock concert for my parents," a fan commented.

A few also praised Sanders for keeping up his spirits even after he didn't make the cut for Round 1 of the draft.

"I love how his people kept his spirits high," one fan tweeted.

Ad

"Love this!! The people you surround yourself with is the most important thing in life. He will play in the NFL for a long time, and I’m excited to see what team drafts him," another fan wrote.

"Win or lose, the moment didn’t shake him. That’s poise," a fan wrote.

Although some still felt that Sanders would be a top-10 pick in this year's draft, it was surprising that he went undrafted in the first round.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders is expected to be an early Day 2 pick at the 2025 NFL draft

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders is now regarded as one of the best-remaining prospects in the draft. He will likely be taken early on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft on Friday, which will feature Rounds 2 and 3.

Ad

Sanders had a solid final year at Colorado, racking up 4,137 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and four rushing TDs across 13 games. He also won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award in 2024.

More recently, Sanders' No. 2 Colorado jersey was retired by CU at the Buffs' spring football game.

According to reports, the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers are closely linked with drafting Sanders. So, it will be interesting to see where Sanders lands.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place