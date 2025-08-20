  • home icon
  "This is a s**t show": Pacman Jones tears into Browns' leadership as Kenny Pickett earns Joe Flacco's backup spot for Week 1 vs. Bengals

“This is a s**t show”: Pacman Jones tears into Browns’ leadership as Kenny Pickett earns Joe Flacco’s backup spot for Week 1 vs. Bengals

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 20, 2025 17:44 GMT
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn
Pacman Jones rips Browns’ leadership as Joe Flacco gets Week 1 start vs. Bengals at 40 years - Source: Imagn

Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns announced that Joe Flacco would be the starting quarterback for their Week 1 regular-season game against the Cincinnati Bengals. This was expected considering Flacco's Super Bowl-winning pedigree and vast experience in the NFL.

It is the naming of Kenny Pickett as the backup quarterback that has annoyed some, including Pacman Jones. He went off on a rant about this decision and the Browns' leadership in general on the "Politely Raw" show.

"The Browns are a f**k up," Jones said. "From the GM to the owner, this is a shit show. Pickett cannot see cover 2 or 3. Look at the film. The film don't lie."
The quarterback battle at the Browns has been an intensive one during training camp. This is partly due to the team having five quarterbacks on the roster. Two of these quarterbacks (Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders) are rookies.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski decided not to pick a rookie as the backup quarterback to Flacco but Kenny Pickett, who has more experience in the NFL.

As Jones points out, Pickett has not been the strongest player when he's played. He was the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 and 2023. There, he threw for just over 2,000 yards in both of his seasons. Touchdowns were an issue (seven and six, respectively), and he was sacked 50 times in two years.

Meanwhile, both Gabriel and Sanders have proved themselves in their preseason games. However, it seems the performances couldn't get them up the depth chart, with them both (and Tyler Huntley) seen as third-string quarterbacks.

Could Shedeur Sanders leave the Cleveland Browns?

The decision about the starter role has led some people to consider the idea that Shedeur Sanders could request a trade out of Cleveland. One of these people is ESPN Cleveland's Tom Rizzo, who said this on Tuesday:

"If I’m [Shedeur Sanders], I’d respectfully go into that office and go … ‘Thank you for the opportunity, but can I please go somewhere where I have the chance to play."

Depth charts are ever-changing, and if Kenny Pickett's hamstring injury hinders his ability, paired with good performances in practice from Sanders, then there is a chance that the former Colorado star could become the backup quarterback before the season is up.

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Edited by Krutik Jain
