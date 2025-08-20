“This is a s**t show”: Pacman Jones tears into Browns’ leadership as Kenny Pickett earns Joe Flacco’s backup spot for Week 1 vs. Bengals

Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns announced that Joe Flacco would be the starting quarterback for their Week 1 regular-season game against the Cincinnati Bengals. This was expected considering Flacco's Super Bowl-winning pedigree and vast experience in the NFL.It is the naming of Kenny Pickett as the backup quarterback that has annoyed some, including Pacman Jones. He went off on a rant about this decision and the Browns' leadership in general on the &quot;Politely Raw&quot; show.&quot;The Browns are a f**k up,&quot; Jones said. &quot;From the GM to the owner, this is a shit show. Pickett cannot see cover 2 or 3. Look at the film. The film don't lie.&quot;The quarterback battle at the Browns has been an intensive one during training camp. This is partly due to the team having five quarterbacks on the roster. Two of these quarterbacks (Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders) are rookies.Browns coach Kevin Stefanski decided not to pick a rookie as the backup quarterback to Flacco but Kenny Pickett, who has more experience in the NFL.As Jones points out, Pickett has not been the strongest player when he's played. He was the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 and 2023. There, he threw for just over 2,000 yards in both of his seasons. Touchdowns were an issue (seven and six, respectively), and he was sacked 50 times in two years.Meanwhile, both Gabriel and Sanders have proved themselves in their preseason games. However, it seems the performances couldn't get them up the depth chart, with them both (and Tyler Huntley) seen as third-string quarterbacks.Could Shedeur Sanders leave the Cleveland Browns?The decision about the starter role has led some people to consider the idea that Shedeur Sanders could request a trade out of Cleveland. One of these people is ESPN Cleveland's Tom Rizzo, who said this on Tuesday:&quot;If I’m [Shedeur Sanders], I’d respectfully go into that office and go … ‘Thank you for the opportunity, but can I please go somewhere where I have the chance to play.&quot;Depth charts are ever-changing, and if Kenny Pickett's hamstring injury hinders his ability, paired with good performances in practice from Sanders, then there is a chance that the former Colorado star could become the backup quarterback before the season is up.