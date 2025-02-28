Could the Green Bay Packers be making an attempt to acquire Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf? Apparently, there's a rumor flying around that they are interested in him.

Emerald City Spectrum reporter Corbin Smith claims to have heard that if the Seahawks move Metcalf, they would likely receive either Romeo Doubs or Dontayvion Wicks, as well as a high draft pick.

Smith posted this on X:

"Based on what I've heard, for #Seahawks to move DK Metcalf, trade would have to be structured to receive No. 23 and either Romeo Doubs or Dontayvion Wicks in exchange for receiver and one of their early day three selections. Anything less than that, it's not happening."

Packers fans were conflicted upon hearing the rumor of the team potentially targetting Metcalf while having to give up one of their talented, young wide receivers.

Some fans don't think it's worth the trade value, thinking that the Seahawks are asking too steep a price. Other fans don't want to see one of their young wideouts moved.

Here's how fans reacted:

"Metcalf would be a great addition as someone who can pop the top with Watson likely missing the majority of the season. We still need a deep threat and he could be a reliable one. That being said, I don’t think it’s worth giving up the likes of Doubs or Reed," a conflicted fan replied.

"This isn't a great idea," a fan simply said.

"DK isn’t worth a 1st let alone a 1st plus a player. AJ Brown went for a 1st. DK is nowhere near the talent," said a fan who doesn't seem to like the idea of the trade.

While some fans aren't too thrilled about the idea of the team giving up valuable assets for Metcalf, others seem to be on board with the idea.

Some Green Bay fans think DK Metcalf could be a vertical receiver who can be their clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver.

Others pointed out that they'd be happy with the move as long as they don't move on from Jayden Reed.

Here's how other fans reacted:

"Young receivers is large. They're all 16 years old and no WR1. I'll go for it honestly," a fan replied.

"Our offense is much more effective when you have someone who can take the top off of a defense. Watson unfortunately has not been able to stay healthy enough to fill that role," a fan said.

"I'd be happy with this as long as we're not giving up Reed. The others can go imo," a fan replied.

DK Metcalf would give the Green Bay Packers a true No. 1 wide recevier

DK Metcalf during Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

While the Green Bay Packers have a bunch of young talented wide receviers, they don't have a clear-cut No. 1 option at wide receiver.

Many people would point to Jayden Reed being that guy, as he led the team in receiving yards (857) and receptions (55) last season. Christian Watson had the second most receiving yards for a Green Bay wideout with 620 yards and just two touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs wasn't far behind him as he had 601 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

DK Metcalf is bigger (6-foot-4, 235 lbs.) than any Packers wideout and has had three seasons where he's had at least 1,000 receiving yards. His physicality and threat to be a deep target could elevate Green Bay's offense.

