"This sexist BS" - MMA star Pearl Gonzalez blasted by fans for agreeing with Cam Newton's take on women

MMA star Pearl Gonzalez agreed with a silent minority and disagreed with a loud majority when she spoke out in support of controversial comments made by NFL star Cam Newton this past week.

Cam Newton is currently in search of his next home after a return to the Carolina Panthers this past season. He may have hurt his NFL free agent stock by saying things on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast that provoked a very angry response.

“My parents had been together for 36, 37 years now, and it’s a beautiful thing. I grew up in a three-parent household — my mom, my father, and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman was. Not a bad b—-. A woman. A bad b—- is a person who looked the part but didn’t act the part."

“And it’s a lot of women who are bad b—-es and I say ‘b—-es’ in a way not to degrade a woman but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem as a ‘boss chick.’ A woman for me is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of like ‘I’m a boss b—-, I’m a this, I’m a that,’ no baby. But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

Gonzalez responded to TMZ's coverage of the Cam Newton comments firestorm with a tweet. In it, she presented her interpretation of what his words meant.

PEARL GONZALEZ @PearlGonzalez @TMZ He said a woman should allow a man to be a man and I can’t agree more with that. There are roles we play in relationships. Men provide and protect, women nurture and love. @TMZ He said a woman should allow a man to be a man and I can’t agree more with that. There are roles we play in relationships. Men provide and protect, women nurture and love.

MMA star Pearl Gonzalez now at the receiving end of criticism

It is now Gonzalez's turn to feel Twitterati's wrath for chiming in with her two cents on the matter. Some took aim at her exclusion of LGBTQ couples:

not sh*na @bulletvaIentina twitter.com/pearlgonzalez/… PEARL GONZALEZ @PearlGonzalez @TMZ He said a woman should allow a man to be a man and I can’t agree more with that. There are roles we play in relationships. Men provide and protect, women nurture and love. @TMZ He said a woman should allow a man to be a man and I can’t agree more with that. There are roles we play in relationships. Men provide and protect, women nurture and love. yaaas lgbts yaaas lgbts😍😍 twitter.com/pearlgonzalez/…

Others flatly called it sexist:

Aaron @abrout @PearlGonzalez @TMZ This sexist BS. Come on. This is post modernity. Gender roles died with the progressive movement. @PearlGonzalez @TMZ This sexist BS. Come on. This is post modernity. Gender roles died with the progressive movement.

Jemillatu Lewally @jemilla2 @PearlGonzalez @TMZ Did you ACTUALLY watch it? what he said and HOW he said it? Or you just wanted to chime in by all means @PearlGonzalez @TMZ Did you ACTUALLY watch it? what he said and HOW he said it? Or you just wanted to chime in by all means

I Stand With 🇺🇦🌻🌻🌻 @Kingwoman @PearlGonzalez @TMZ Sad for you that in 2022 after centuries of women fighting for equality that you’re happy to go back to letting a man define you, tell you all you’re good for is to cook, take care of him, and shut up. @PearlGonzalez @TMZ Sad for you that in 2022 after centuries of women fighting for equality that you’re happy to go back to letting a man define you, tell you all you’re good for is to cook, take care of him, and shut up.

Cam Newton may have hurt his free agency with these comments

Cam Newton didn't have the most impressive 2021 season with the Panthers. He threw more interceptions than touchdown tosses and was winless as the Carolina starter in five games.

These comments hurt a free agent stock that was already not in good condition. Cam Newton didn't have a great 2020 season with the New England Patriots and hasn't been a top-flight QB option since 2018.

Of course, this isn't the first time Newton has said something to greatly anger news outlets. Back in 2017, he said this to Charlotte Observer beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue with a laugh when asked about Devin Funchess' route-running:

"It's funny to hear a female talk about routes like - it's funny.''

Whether or not the 2015 NFL MVP gets another chance in the league is still unknown. Cam Newton did tell ESPN's Adam Schefter that he had free agent interest from multiple teams.

"I have teams that are interested in signing me. I am waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play."

He better hope that those franchise's front offices overlook the backlash from his recent comments.

