“This sh*t says a lot” - Cam Newton makes feelings known on Anthony Richardson after Colts’ $14,000,000 move for Daniel Jones

The Indianapolis Colts made a significant addition to their quarterback room led by Anthony Richardson as they signed former New York Giants star Daniel Jones last week on a one-year, $14 million deal. The 27-year-old is expected to take Joe Flacco's place as the team's backup quarterback. However, Cam Newton believes there's more to the signing than meets the eye.

On The 4th&1 podcast on Tuesday, the former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots star suggested that signing Jones was the Colts' way of sending quarterback Anthony Richardson a message about his future. He said:

“Man, this sh*t says a lot, boy… Let me tell you something, boy, if I'm Anthony Richardson, you pull that sh*t again that you did pull last year… I bet we won't hear no more ‘I'm tired, boss.’ They brought him [Jones] in there to compete, to make Anthony Richardson uncomfortable. It ain't no feelings in this sh*t, man, it's business, big business."

Newton's 'I'm tired' jibe referred to an incident from the Colts' Week 8 loss to the Houston Texans. After taking a sack, Richardson subbed himself out of the game and admitted in his postgame interview that he decided to sit for a play because he was fatigued.

The former MVP warned the young quarterback that he'll have to pull his socks up or he risks being replaced:

"It would be best that Anthony Richardson starts taking this serious.. But what I will say, he has to start putting pieces in place to say, like, 'Yo, bro, like, you're an NFL quarterback.' It's a lot of responsibility on and off the field. That's with community, that's with franchise expectations, and also performance expectations as well.”

Colts on Anthony Richardson's future

The Colts signing Daniel Jones did spark speculation about whether Richardson's place as the franchise's starting quarterback was under scrutiny. However, general manager Chris Ballard answered that question back in February in a press conference. He had said:

“We’ve had good conversations. Anthony has accepted all of it. He understands there needs to be some growth in his work. There’s no deferring or defensiveness. It’s like, ‘I know, I’ve got to go to work.’ He’s handled it well. The ability to self-evaluate is the only chance to really grow. Unfortunately, growth happens through some pain. It just does.’’

Indianapolis is keen on helping Richardson grow and views him as the franchise's future. However, if he fails to learn from his mistakes, the team will have the option to hand the keys to the offense to the former Giants star.

