"This sh*t terrible": Chiefs' Chris Jones slams Darren Waller's new track after Kelsey Plum divorce

It's been more than 24 hours since New York Giants tight end Darren Waller dropped his music video titled "Who Knew (Her Perspective)," inspired by his former wife Kelsey Plum, from whom he parted ways last month. Fans were unimpressed with the song and didn't hold themselves back from trolling Waller.

Apart from fans, Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones also appears to be equally unimpressed with Waller's recent release. The Chiefs defensive tackle shared his reaction to the music video, which showcases Waller's attempt to see things from Plum's perspective and his failed relationships.

"This shit terrible slime," Chris Jones tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Darren Waller released the music video yesterday and the audio last week. The video showcases a woman reportedly portraying Kelsey Plum.

It reflects a lot of moments between Waller and the woman, especially an argument at a picnic table. It ends with the athlete stumbling to his knees on a beach after the woman seemingly stabs the one-time Pro Bowler in the back.

Darren Waller explains the backstory behind the new music video

According to Darren Waller, the song reflects the viewpoint of a woman who is trying her best to love him. In a recent interview with TMZ, Waller elaborated on the details of the song:

"I’ve struggled with intimacy in romantic relationships my whole life, and I recognize the toll it has taken on the lovers I’ve been close to. Essentially, I’m telling myself, from the damage I’ve done, that it’s imperative for me to heal the wounds in my life I’ve been avoiding by seeking relationships."

Going forward in the interview, Waller explained that the song is an attempt to try and see things from the perspective of the woman. Expressing his ideology behind the song, Waller said:

"As the song is an attempt to see things from the woman’s perspective, the video is an extension of that, ending with me being alone and wondering why they wounded me and left me there."

Kelsey Plum announced her divorce from Darren Waller through an Instagram story on April 23. In her announcement, she wrote how she felt "devastated" in the relationship, noting that she had "walked through fire" for the Giants tight end but that "it's time to go." Waller has yet to make any official statement.