On Wednesday, NFL analyst Field Yates revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs have restructured the contracts of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

According to Yates, the moves will free up approximately $50 million in cap space for the team.

"The Chiefs have restructured the contracts of QB Patrick Mahomes and DT Chris Jones, creating $49.446M in 2025 cap space. The space (plus more) needed for Kansas City to sign their early free agents, including LT Jaylon Moore and CB Kristian Fulton," Yates tweeted.

Fans shared their reactions to the news.

"This shouldn’t be legal." one fan said.

"Cap manipulation at work. All teams do it. Some just do it better than others. Money comes due, though." one fan wrote.

"How is this allowed ?" another fan wrote.

Did the Kansas City Chiefs do anything wrong with recent moves?

Despite the fans' reactions on social media, the Kansas City Chiefs' recent moves are within the limits of the NFL's salary cap rules. Unlike other professional sports leagues such as the NHL, where there is a hard salary cap with no player contract restructuring, the NFL operates differently.

For example, Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews is earning $13.25 million per season. Once that deal is signed, the Maple Leafs cannot restructure it into a signing bonus or other forms of payment to move money around for the franchise.

In the NFL, teams can restructure contracts to save the cap room by converting cap money into signing bonuses. This allows players to earn money in their deals and also help out the team financially.

Although some fans may not like seeing the Chiefs continuously making it to the Super Bowl or maneuvering the salary cap, there is nothing wrong with how they are handling their finances this offseason.

Opening up almost $50 million is a major move that will allow Kansas City to sign more players in free agency. After its moves on Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones' contracts, the team has made it clear that its top priority is still to win Super Bowls and ensure that the Chiefs have the best possible roster come opening day of the 2025 season.

